Spurs' point guard Dejounte Murray is out due to coronavirus health and safety protocols

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs star point guard Dejounte Murray is out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced before a Sunday evening game against the Detroit Pistons.

San Antonio is coming off games against the Kings, Clippers and Lakers, who have all been impacted by COVID-19. 25 of 30 NBA teams currently have at least one player in the protocols, and the Pistons only have eight players available for tonight's game.