Spurs' point guard Dejounte Murray is out due to coronavirus health and safety protocols

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs star point guard Dejounte Murray is out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced before a Sunday evening game against the Detroit Pistons.
San Antonio is coming off games against the Kings, Clippers and Lakers, who have all been impacted by COVID-19. 25 of 30 NBA teams currently have at least one player in the protocols, and the Pistons only have eight players available for tonight's game.
Murray could potentially return to active play in as soon as a week depending on testing. The sixth-year guard is in the midst of a career season as the leader of this San Antonio team, averaging about 18 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists per game and leading the NBA in triple doubles.