Spurs' Poeltl sees much potential in rookie center Jock Landale

Poeltl is impressed with the young Spur.

SAN ANTONIO — He just has one official NBA practice under his belt and already Spurs rookie center Jock Landale is catching the eye of Jakob Poeltl.

"Jock is doing really well," Poeltl said during Tuesday's Spurs media session. "He played well in open gym."

The Spurs signed the free-agent Australian big man during the offseason after going undrafted in 2018.

He's played professionally overseas, most recently with Melbourne United of the National Basketball League in the 2020-21 season. In his final season, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, winning the Melbourne United MVP award.

That stellar international play and his 2021 Olympic experience will bode well for him with the Spurs, but he will likely need seasoning.

Landale may be impressing early, but Poeltl notes his fellow big man will need time to get used to the NBA style and what the Spurs expect.

"I think he is going to be one of those guys that's obviously going to need to get some time to get situated," Poeltl said.

Like many rookies coming through the Spurs' system, it will not be shocking to see Landale wear the silver and black Austin Spurs jersey in the G League to start his NBA career.

However, the 6'11" 25-year old can not only play in the paint, but can also play away from the rim.

Landale has a nice shooting touch for a big man. He shot 39-percent from the three-point line with Melbourne last season and is a career 37-percent shooter from beyond the arc.

That ability to stretch the floor could earn him minutes with San Antonio.

"[He's] a guy that can stretch the floor a little bit for us. A versatile offensive guy if we need that in games," Poeltl said.

Landale is excited to be in San Antonio and calls it home. He calls playing with the Spurs a "dream come true."

"First deal I wanted to sign, and it just ended up being one of the teams I've always wanted to play for," Landale said.

Landale will join Drew Eubanks, Poeltl and Zach Collins as part of the Spurs' front-court depth.

Depending on how long the Spurs will keep out Collins due to his health (foot surgery recovery), Landale has a solid shot to make the San Antonio roster and be a part of the center rotation.

With his ability to stretch the floor, and Collins' energy around the rim, Poeltl notes the team has a diverse big man group.

"I think we have a very good variety with our bigs," Poellt said. "Different guys that are good at different things."