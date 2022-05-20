Spurs' Poeltl isn't worrying about contract season; would like to remain in San Antonio

"I can imagine staying here [San Antonio]. The conditions are perfect," said Poeltl.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl will be entering a contract year once the 2022-23 NBA season starts.

He'll be playing for a new deal, and if his 2021-22 season proved anything, it's that he proved to be a valuable piece for the team's rebuild.

Last season, he saw career-high ins several categories in points per game (13.5), rebounds (9.3) and assists (2.8).

He is the team's defensive anchor, one of the better defensive centers, and drew praise from 76ers' MVP candidate, Joel Embiid.

But he isn't worried about his final contract season with the Spurs.

In an interview with Austria's LAOLA1, he understands the NBA is a business and isn't thinking about his contract situation right now.

"I'm not worried. The NBA is very competitive. No question. You should never feel too safe," Poeltl said.

The Spurs big man is confident about his NBA future and admits he can provide an impact with any team if he does not remain with San Antonio.

"I know my own worth. I did that last year and proved that it doesn't have to be with the Spurs," he said.

He makes it clear that he wants to remain a Spur.

Poeltl likes the team, the chemistry, calls it a perfect situation for him, and enjoys the playing time he receives.

"We managed to build up great chemistry in this young team. We also do a lot more on our own, for example in other cities," Poeltl said. "That's why I really enjoy it and I can imagine staying here. The conditions are perfect."

Poeltl could also be an asset the Spurs can use if they are looking to trade.

He is on an expiring contract (due a little over $9.3 million next season), young (26 years old) and a known NBA commodity.

There were reports other teams were eyeing Poeltl for a deal with San Antonio, so it remains an open question if that is still on the table for the rebuilding franchise.

"I had been in contact with my agent who tried to gather as much information as possible. He was in touch with the teams," Poeltl said about being aware of the trade rumors. "Yes, I was quite aware that it wasn't far away, or at least, there were a lot of requests."

With the Spur having three first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft (No. 9, 20, and 25) and free agency ahead, it certainly will be an interesting offseason for the Spurs and Poeltl.