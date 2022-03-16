Spurs' Poeltl gets behind the controller for some 'Call of Duty' at Port San Antonio

Ready player one!

SAN ANTONIO — Lock and load, players!

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl recently tested his skills in the virtual gaming world when he made a trip to Port San Antonio for some "Call of Duty Warzone."

Poeltl took part in Port San Antonio's LAN center's test to test drive their equipment and to see if he can rack up virtual wins against fellow gamers.

Some friends stopped by the office today to help test drive equipment for the upcoming LAN center at @TechPortCenter #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/pgVsKkA7Pk — Port San Antonio (@PortSanAntonio) March 15, 2022

Port San Antonio is the city's newest dynamic technology and innovation campus. The 1,900-acre platform is just southwest of downtown San Antonio and houses the city's largest esports arena.

And just how popular is esports becoming?

The Spurs have partnered with Austin-based esports company, Tribe Gaming, the largest mobile gaming company. They also have a free-to-play game for this season.