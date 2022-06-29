Spurs' Poeltl set to play for Austrian national team at FIBA Euro Qualifier

Poeltl will be representing Austria for the first time since 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2017, San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl will put on the Austrian basketball jersey.

Poeltl will be on the court for Team Austria at the FIBA 2022 European Qualifier this summer.

"Nice to finally be back on the national team," Poeltl shared on social media. "Great to be back with Austria's national team."

His participation was hindered somewhat due to insurance concerns, but now will be on the court against Ireland and Cyprus to begin the tournament on June 30.

Aside from getting ready to represent his country, Poeltl has been giving back to the children of Austria.

He recently put on a kids basketball camp, and from the looks of it, the kids had a fun time.

Wir lieben Basketball! 😍 - Jakob Pöltl Camp in Kooperation mit Vienna D.C. Timberwolves, Tag 3 #JP25 Posted by Jakob Poeltl on Saturday, June 18, 2022

As for his future in San Antonio with him entering his final contract season, Poeltl understands the NBA is a business and isn't thinking about his contract situation right now, but will prefer to remain in San Antonio.



"I'm not worried. The NBA is very competitive. No question. You should never feel too safe," Poeltl said.