Spurs' Poeltl confirms many teams were interested in trading for him; 'relieved' he's still in San Antonio

Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, Poeltl was a trade target for many teams.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, reports surfaced the Hornets, Raptors and Bulls were interested in trading for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

And according to Poeltl, there were many other teams interested in his services on the court.

In an interview with Austria's LAOLA1, the Spurs big man confirmed multiple teams were looking at acquiring him.

"I had been in contact with my agent who tried to gather as much information as possible. He was in touch with the teams," Poeltl said. "Yes, I was quite aware that it wasn't far away, or at least, there were a lot of requests."

It's no surprise multiple teams were seeking to add him considering Poeltl's good stats, age and team-friendly contract.

Currently, he is posting a career-high 13.5 points per game along with 9.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 62% shooting and 3.9 offensive rebounds.

"Of course, it's a good sign that there's interest," Poeltl said. "It shows that teams appreciate my value as a player, and for the Spurs."

Poeltl has become an integral piece for the Spurs this season, and among the best defensive centers in the league.

He's even received praise from 76ers' Joel Embiid who believes the Spurs center is underrated.

"He's great. He does the little things - rebounding," Embiid said. "Even offensively, he doesn't have the skill to be shooting jumpers, but he's a star in his role."

"Defensively, he's just being physical," he said. "He's definitely underrated."

Poeltl continues to make his mark on the team, and is seen as a key player game in and game out.

Living in San Antonio suits him just fine and he admits that he is glad no trade was made because he believes the Spurs have a great foundation moving forward.

"I like it in San Antonio. I've been here for a few years now," Poeltl said. "I was relieved that I didn't get traded because I see the situation as positive."

Spurs are aiming for the Play-In tournament

The team is within striking distance of making the tournament, and he says the team is focused on making it again.

"That's the goal all season long, and we're within striking distance, even if we lost a few players by the trade deadline," Poeltl said to LAOLA1. "You've seen in the last few games that some of our young players definitely have what it takes to take on these roles without any problems."

"I'm thinking, for example, of Devin Vassell or Tre Jones, who had to take on a much larger role from one day to the next and have been doing it very well so far," he added.