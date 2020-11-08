Spurs playoff scenarios: What needs to happen for San Antonio to make the play-in game?

The Spurs still have a chance at the playoffs, but they'll need some help. This story will be updated as a wild race for the eighth seed in the West wraps up.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs can't clinch a spot in the play-in game with a win over the Rockets today, but they could be eliminated if they lose and other Western Conference teams take care of business.

San Antonio could win out and would still need some help from other teams, but if they lose today and the Blazers or Suns win, they will be eliminated from contention.

The Spurs simplest path to the play-in game is beating Houston and Utah and seeing two of these things happen:

Memphis loses out

Portland loses one game

Phoenix loses one game

Today there are three other games that could either open the door for the Spurs or make the odds even longer.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

It will be nearly impossible for the Spurs to make the playoffs if they do not defeat Houston, but the good news for San Antonio is that James Harden and Eric Gordon are out.

Houston will ride with their less efficient former MVP in Russell Westbrook, who missed the last two games. He averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists per game in the three Bubble contests that he played, but shot just 43% from the floor and 2-8 from deep.

Derrick White has been one of the best players in the bubble, drilling threes, guarding everybody, and initiating the offense effectively until he banged knees in the win over New Orleans. He's listed as questionable for this one.

If White is out, the responsibility of slowing down Westbrook will fall to Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV.

The Spurs' final game will come against Utah, and it's unclear if the Jazz will have any reason to play their starters and compete.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix is 6-0 in the bubble after a wacky win over a skeleton crew Oklahoma City Thunder team on Sunday. With Suns big man Deandre Ayton off the floor because he missed a coronavirus test, OKC jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and it looked like Chris Paul might lead the Thunder's reserves to a win.

Ayton got cleared to enter the game, however, and Phoenix continued their improbable run. They have the second game of a back to back today, and again it comes against a good team resting many players. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are out for Philadelphia. Al Horford, Tobias Harris, and Josh Richardson may miss the game as well.

If the Suns win, their last game will be on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs need Phoenix to drop a game in order to win out and pass them.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

Memphis came into the Bubble as the eighth seed, but they've lost Jaren Jackson Jr. for the season and they've lost all but one game, putting their playoff hopes in doubt.

The good news for Memphis is they only need to win one more game to guarantee a spot in the play-in. The Spurs can pass them if they win out and Memphis loses their two remaining games against the Celtics and the Bucks.

Milwaukee's first round matchup is already set, so they'll almost certainly rest guys like Giannis and Khris Middleton.

Portland Trailblazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Damian Lillard missed two free throws and the Blazers lost to the Clippers, but Patrick Beverly's decision to clown Dame from the bench may end up biting the Spurs.

Dame doesn't need extra motivation in this playoff hunt, but he got it. He dropped 51 in Portland's next game, which was a close win over Philly on the second night of a back to back. It might be Dame Time for the rest of the season.

Portland is a completely different team than they were in the regular season now that Jusuf Nurkic is back, and Gary Trent Jr. is hitting an unbelievable number of threes in the Bubble.