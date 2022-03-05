Spurs' Tre Jones announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

Jones and his fiancé, Maddy Torres, share news they will soon be tying the knot.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones handed out his best assist off the court as wedding bells will be ringing soon for him and his future wife.

Jones shared big personal news on his social media announcing he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maddy Torres.

Jones was snapped on his knee, showing Torres her ring as she obviously said "yes."

"Future, Ms. Jones," Jones posted on Instagram.

Torres was overjoyed and shared the big news as well showing off the engagement ring Jones got for her.

Jones and Torres have been an item since their college days at Duke. The couple also has a daughter and he is proud to show her off as much as he can.

Other Spurs to announce engagements are Lonnie Walker IV, Jock Landale, and Joe Wieskamp.

No wedding date was announced by the couple.