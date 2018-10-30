SAN ANTONIO — If you took part in Dia de los Muertos festivities in downtown San Antonio over the weekend, you may have unknowingly brushed shoulders with a local celebrity.

Spurs veteran Patty Mills took a break from the start-of-season action to join in on the celebration. Later, he took to Instagram to share the experience, even painting his face to look like a skeleton.

“‘Day of the Dead’ is a Mexican holiday and tradition in which families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones by a variety of fun activities,” Mills wrote in the post. “We took part in the festivities at La Villita Historic Art Village in downtown San Antonio to witness the lively processions, traditional dress, art and music as well as the amazing altar building exhibition.”

Dia de los Muertos is traditionally observed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Prayers of remembrance, food and decorating shrines for loved ones who have passed are also part of the holiday.

