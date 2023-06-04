Spurs set to play first ever NBA game in Austin

Thursday's game is part of San Antonio's celebration of 50 years in the Alamo City, and also part of a plan to expand the team's footprint into a growing market.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs are about to make history by playing the first ever NBA game in the city of Austin.

The Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at UT Austin's new Moody Center, the first of two home games there at the end of this season. San Antonio has already played two home games away from the AT&T Center this year: one in Mexico and the other at the Alamodome where over 68,000 fans set a record for attendance at a regular season NBA game.

These games are part of the franchise's celebration of 50 years in the Alamo City, and also part of a business plan to expand their footprint into one of the fastest-growing cities in America. Some fans are fearful of relocation, but the team maintains that tapping the Austin market is one of the best ways to increase revenue and keep the Spurs in San Antonio for many years to come.

"We'd like to spread that experience that we've had with the Spurs into another area, because we haven't been up here," coach Gregg Popovich said ahead of the historic game. "But to do that we've got to make the effort to be seen and to get up here and play some games. We'll do that I think every year now... I don't think, I know, so this is the start of that. Increasing the interest in what we do, seeing new fans, playing in a different arena, all of that is interesting and fun. Good to be here, and on a selfish note you've got some great restaurants up here, and I'll be doing that every single night."