First Quarter

Spurs 5, Pistons 11

Detroit reeled off eight straight points to start the game before Derrick White finally got the Spurs on the board 1:54 into the game. The Pistons lead early, 11-5.

Pregame

Less than two days after defeating visiting Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, who hadn't lost a game in more than two weeks, the Silver and Black are traveling to Detroit and looking to turn that momentum into a winning streak.

The Spurs haven't won consecutive games since starting the year 3-0, but the lowly Pistons haven't garnered back-to-back victories all season. Dwane Casey's squad has just two wins in its last 10 matchups.

San Antonio has had the better of Detroit in recent years; the Pistons have won just three of the team's 12 head-to-head matchups dating back to the 2013-'14 season. If the Spurs want to win another, they'll have to do it without LaMarcus Aldridge, who will be out for Sunday's game with right thigh soreness. He's being replaced in the lineup by Jakob Poeltl, who has been averaging 5.6 points and 5.8 rebounds a game this season.

Sunday afternoon's game tips off at 4 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

