FINAL

Spurs 121, Pelicans 117

PHEW!

San Antonio held its ground down the stretch in New Orleans tonight, withstanding a stunning second half from Zion Williamson in his NBA debut to come out on top, 121-117, and improve to 20-23. It's the Spurs' third straight win; this is the first time they've strung together a trio of consecutive victories for the first time since starting the season 3-0.

Aldridge and DeRozan led the Spurs with 32 and 20 points, respectively, as the Silver and Black shot 50% from the field, including knocking down 11 of 27 three-point attempts.

Williamson, meanwhile, scored 20 second-half points after a rusty first two quarters that saw him tally just two. He was a huge part in the Pelicans outscoring the visitimg team 35-27 in the final period; thankfully, the Spurs' 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter was enough to seal a win.

Up next: The Spurs return home Friday to take on a lowly Suns squad that will be looking for revenge after a narrow loss just a few days ago. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

---

With just 45 seconds remaining, the Spurs still lead the Pelicans, 121-117. Can they withstand the fury of Zion Williamson to win?

---

Oof.

After leading by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, the Spurs' advantage is down to just three with less than 5:30 remaining in the game. New Orleans's hyped rookie is a big reason for the comeback; Williamson picked things up after a rusty first half, scoring 20 points after halftime to bring his point total to 22 for the matchup.

---

A 9-3 run by the Pelicans to start the fourth quarter isn't boding well for a San Antonio team that has often struggled to close games out this season.

Third Quarter

Spurs 94, Pelicans 82

The Spurs are sittin' pretty after three; they lead by 12 points entering the homestretch in New Orleans.

---

With time dwindling in the third quarter, the Pelicans are still playing catch-up to a Spurs squad that leads by 10 points. Dejounte Murray has scored six points in this quarter alone; he's got 11 for the matchup.

---

Halfway through the third quarter of tonight's game, San Antonio maintains its double-digit lead over New Orleans as it seeks a third straight victory.

Aldridge and DeRozan are posting big-time performances, combining for 28 points so far in this game.

Second Quarter

Spurs 60, Pelicans 51

The second quarter was a bit of a rollercoaster as the Spurs led by as much as 15 before New Orleans started stalling San Antonio's momentum. Still, the Silver and Black turned their seven-point led after one quarter into a nine-point edge at halftime.

LaMarcus Aldridge had a huge first half of play, pacing his team with a game-high 16 points as the team shot 50% from the field, and an effective 46% from downtown. The Pelicans shot 39% from the floor through the first two quarters, and highly-anticipated NBA rookie Zion Williamson has just two points through his first two professional quarters.

---

New Orleans had whittled the Spurs' lead down to just five after leading 15 points this quarter, but San Antonio is back out in front by 10 as halftime looms.

---

Just six total points have been scored in nearly three minutes of gametime as the pace of play has slowed in the midpoint of the second quarter. The Spurs still lead by double-digits as they march toward halftime.

---

Williamson notched his first big-league points early in the second quarter, but otherwise it's all Spurs as the good guys used a 12-4 run to balloon their lead to 15 in first three minutes of the quarter.

San Antonio has been effective in all phases of their game so far, having made 55% of their field goal attempts and 56% of their three-point attempts, while also going a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. The Spurs lead, 43-28.

First Quarter

Spurs 31, Pelicans 24

San Antonio is up by seven points following a productive first quarter that saw the offense make nearly 50% of its attempts from the floor and the defense keeping rookie Zion Williamson scoreless through his first dozen minutes of regular-season NBA action.

Aldridge leads the Spurs early with seven points; Jakob Poeltl has chipped in six, and this dazzling assist to Lonnie Walker IV.

---

With less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Spurs lead the Pelicans by six as the home team has struggled from three-point land, making none of their first seven attempts from downtown. Meanwhile, San Antonio is 2-4 from beyond the arc thus far; the good guys lead, 24-18.

---

Six straight points has San Antonio up by two over New Orleans with plenty of time left on the first-quarter clock. As far as Zion Watch: He has yet to tally his first professional points, going 0-1 early on.

---

Points have been hard to come by in the opening minutes of tonight's game, with both squads combining to find the bucket on just seven of their first 19 shots from the floor.

New Orleans has the narrow one-point edge four minute into the opening period. LaMarcus Aldridge and Trey Lyles are the Spurs' only scorers so far.

Pregame

The league's eyes will be on New Orleans Wednesday night when San Antonio takes on the Pelicans, but it won't be anything Spurs-related that calls for the attention: It'll be the highly-anticipated NBA debut of No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson.

Williamson suffered a torn meniscus in a preseason matchup against (ironically) the Spurs, thus delaying his debut. The 17-27 Pelicans will hope that he can help turn their fortunes around and lead them on a playoff push.

As far as the Silver and Black are concerned, however, the visiting squad is looking to win three straight games since the very early days of the season after tallying wins on consecutive nights this week. At 19-23, they'll look to take advantage of a New Orleans squad that will be working to incorporate Williamson into their game plan.

Wednesday night's game tips off at 8:30 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.