Gasol played in 168 games with San Antonio, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on March 2, 2019.

Future Basketball Hall of Famer and one-time San Antonio Spur Pau Gasol has announced his retirement.

The Spaniard held a press conference Tuesday in his home country.

After a basketball career that included 19 NBA seasons, six All-Stars and two championships, Pau Gasol has retired. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2021

Gasol, 41, played 19 seasons in the NBA, winning two championships as a core piece of Kobe Bryant's Lakers squad in 2009 and 2010. Internationally, Gasol played for the Spanish Senior National Team since 2001. He appeared in the last five Summer Olympic Games since 2004, winning three medals.

At the Tokyo games this summer, Gasol was elected to represent athletes as a member of the International Olympic Committee, a position he'll hold for the next seven.

Gasol started his NBA career in 2001 with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played for seven seasons before the team controversially dealt him to the Lakers (in exchange for the rights to his younger brother, Marc Gasol, among a package of other players and draft picks). He remained in Los Angeles for another seven years before joining the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Os invito a seguir en directo el acto de prensa en el que hablaré sobre mi futuro profesional. Muchas gracias!



I invite you to follow press event, where I will talk about my professional future. Thank you very much! https://t.co/4KIkoHgEFP — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 5, 2021

Gasol joined the Spurs in 2016 and was slotted in the center position during the twilight of Tim Duncan's career. He played in 168 games with the team, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Gasol was bought out of his Spurs contract in 2019 and joined the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of that season. Gasol did not play the following season while he dealt with a foot injury. He attempted a comeback the next year, signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, who waived him before he could play in a game for the team. Gasol then returned to Spain, where he played for the FB Barcelona club.

At the time of his departure from the Silver & Black, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called Gasol an "exceptional individual and the ultimate professional. We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community.”

Gasol retires as one of ten players to record 20,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds, and 1,000+ blocks since 1980, according to Basketball-Reference. Two other Spurs, Duncan and David Robinson, also grace the list.