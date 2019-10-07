Good on ya, mate - Patty Mills has had quite the start to his July!

Just a few days after the longtime Spurs guard married his fiancee, he's been awarded the 2019 National Basketball Players Association Backbone Award.

The San Antonio Spurs congratulated Mills on their Twitter page Wednesday, where they also explained that the award "recognizes players who represent the heart and soul of their team."

The NBPA Players' Voice Awards winners were revealed Tuesday via the association's social media channels. Winners were voted on exclusively by NBA players, according to a press release from the NBPA.

The 30-year-old Mills, an Australian basketball player, signed with the Spurs in 2012. Mills is the longest-tenured member of the Silver and Black, playing in 695 games in his 8-year span with the team.