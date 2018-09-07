Forward Davis Bertans, a restricted free agent, and the Spurs came to terms on a new contract Tuesday, according to Shams Charania at Yahoo Sports. On Wednesday, the team officially announced that Bertans had re-signed.

Bertans, who has played his only two seasons in the NBA with San Antonio, signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract, according to reports. Per team policy, the Spurs did not disclose the terms of the deal in Wednesday's announcement.

News of Bertans' deal comes days after the Spurs declined to match the offer sheet for forward Kyle Anderson, who started most of the 2017-18 season for an injured Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs also officially announced the re-signing of Rudy Gay on Wednesday.

Bertans, 25, averaged 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 77 games last season.

Bertans, a 6-foot-10 native of Latvia, has proven to be one of the best young stretch fours in the league. He nailed 37.3 percent (94/252) of his attempts from the three-point line last season and hit 39.9 percent (69-173) as a rookie.

Taken with the 42nd overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2011 NBA draft, Bertans was traded to the Spurs on draft night as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to San Antonio for George Hill.

