Spurs news: Tre Jones' contract, new Spurs merch, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason and while things may be quiet, there is some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

NEW SPURS GEAR IS HERE

The Spurs have released a line of bathing suits for these hot summer days. The gear is available now.

Bring your own heat the rest of summer with the Spurs x Bather Swim Collection 🔥🩳😎



Available now at both Spurs Fan Shop locations and online: https://t.co/3y3T9LQYsE pic.twitter.com/jqG54mUNls — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 29, 2022

FAN GEAR

Spurs fans are hard at work making new merch for all Silver and Blacks fans. One fan is doing his part to give fans more options with some Spurs-inspired clothes.

And if you got some Spurs-inspired fan-work or gear you'd like to share with us, send it on Twitter at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

TRE JONES' CONTRACT

Jones' contract has been guaranteed and will be back next season after not getting waived on Aug. 1.

He'll likely compete for the team's starting point guard spot now that Dejounte Murray is no longer with the San Antonio.

Tre Jones' contract with the San Antonio Spurs becomes $500,000 guaranteed if he's not waived today. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 1, 2022

SPURS GO TO CAMP

A few Spurs players met with kids at a recent team basketball camp and the kids looked like they had some fun.

There's still time to register your kids to join the fun, learn about basketball from the pros and so much more.

KJ, Dev and Tre stopped by Spurs Summer Camps this season to help inspire the next generation of hoopers 💯



The last Spurs Player Camp kicks off next week! Register now ➡️ https://t.co/kWzd0gNtoI pic.twitter.com/HQyF31gmFc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 4, 2022

SPURS GO IN THE RING WITH LOCAL BOXER

The Spurs chatted with San Antonio boxing champ, Mario Barrios, about representing his culture in and outside the ring.

And if you didn't know, Keldon is a big Barrios fan!