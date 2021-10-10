Spurs news: The roster set, Lonnie Walker IV, a new player and more

Here is the latest with the "Silver & Black."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs made a flurry of moves before the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

Let's get you caught up on the latest Spurs news and more.

Roster Set

The NBA announced the final regular season roster for the "Silver & Black."

No extension for Lonnie Walker IV

The deadline for the team to extend Walker IV passed, meaning he'll enter the summer offseason as a restricted free-agent.

The Spurs will have the right to match any offers made for the guard.

Here's what he had to say about the situation earlier in the week.

New Player

The Spurs signed Devontae Cacok to a two-way deal the league announced.

Cacock went undrafted in 2019 and played with the Lakers and the G League South Bay Lakers from 2019-21.

He was named to the All-NBA G League First Team (2020), and won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

He's listed at 6'7" and 240 pounds and will likely be sent to the team's G League affiliate Austin Spurs this season.

The Coyote joins forces with Kane Brown

The team mascot took the stage with musician Kane Brown at the AT&T Center.

Fan Spotlight

We here at KENS 5 have a sneaky suspicion this Spurs fan is ready for the new season to begin.