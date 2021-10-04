Spurs news: Team waives Renfro, Holman

The pair will land with the Austin Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have waived forward Nate Renfro and center Aric Holman according to the NBA.

The moves are not surprising since the team needs to cut down their roster before the start of the regular season and the pair are likely to join the team's G League affiliate, Austin Spurs, considering they are on Exhibit 10 deals.

Renfro (6'8", 205 pounds) was able to showcase what he can do playing for the Spurs 2021 Summer League team.

His best outing was at Las Vegas averaging 7.8 points per game along with 48.3-percent shooting, 30-percent three-point shooting, and 4.8 rebounds in five games played.

Holman went undrafted in 2019.

He recently played for the Boston Celtics at the 2021 NBA summer league, and had stints with the Lakers, Mavericks and played in the G League.

The Spurs roster now stands at 18 players under contract.