Spurs news: Team waives player, Johnson gives Sochan the San Antonio experience, Poeltl's birthday, and more

The team announced they waived Alize Johnson. Here's the latest Spurs news and notes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and opening night on Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON

The Spurs announced the team has waived Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game.

The roster now stands at 18 players.

KELDON IS GIVING SOCHAN THE SAN ANTONIO EXPERIENCE

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan recently spoke about Keldon Johnson being a good San Antonian by taking him to some spots in the city.

Namely boxing matches and the gun range.

Here's what the rookie had to say including his thoughts on his regular season debut, his fellow team rookies and more.

Here's Sochan on his relationship w/ Keldon, having the same energy as KJ, his NBA reg season debut, his relationship w/ Branham & Wesley, where Keldon has been taking him in San Antonio and more... #porvida #gospursgo #nba #nbatwitter #sanantonio pic.twitter.com/HXEgdIqgKt — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 14, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS ARE HEADING TO LAREDO

The Austin Spurs announced the team will play a regular season game in Laredo, Texas for the first time in team history on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Sames Auto Arena.

Austin will face the G League's México City Capitanes at 4 p.m., and the game will mark the second time the Spurs organization has played in Laredo.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at samesautoarena.com and the arena’s box office.

HERE ARE SOME OF RICHARDSON'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Josh Richardson.

We learn some of his favorites such as his favorite Gatorade flavor, his favorite cereal, his cartoon character, and much more.

Check it out:

50 seconds for the 50th Anniversary!



GTK @J_Rich1 as he fires off his Favorites in :50 🦁⚽️🎧 pic.twitter.com/d7wa263cX5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 13, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JAKOB!

Best wishes go out to Spurs' Jakob Poeltl as he celebrates his 27th birthday!

ICYMI: GINOBILI'S JERSEY GOES TO SPACE

Well, this is out of this world.

In case you missed it, Manu's signed jersey was launched into space.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: "Ranting & Reyving"

Spurs fan Rey ("Ranting & Reyving" on Twitter) gave fans a nice stats update on the team after the end of their preseason slate.

Spurs end the preseason going:

184/438=42% from field goal range

53/190=28% from three-point

97/131=74% from free throw line



Spurs Have:

117 total assists

36 total blocks

92 total turnovers

262 total points in the paint

39 total steals



Record:1-4#Spurs #Spurs50 #PorVida pic.twitter.com/STZCrvbwX1 — Ranting&Reyving (@RReyving) October 14, 2022