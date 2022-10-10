Spurs roundup: Team waives Kuhse, team to unveil renovated community basketball court, Sochan's favorites and more

After a roster move, the team now stands at 19 players. Here's the latest Spurs news and notes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.

Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

SPURS WAIVE TOMMY KUHSE

The team recently announced they have waived guard Tommy Kuhse.

Kuhse appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists in 9.0 minutes per game.



The Spurs roster now stands at 19 players.

HERE ARE SOME OF SOCHAN'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Jeremy Sochan.

We learn some of his favorites such as his favorite ice cream, his hobby, his vacation spot, and much more.

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand. Stay tuned this week to find out what the prize will be.

Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

A RENOVATED BASKETBALL COURT IS COMING TO SAN ANTONIO

The Spurs are inviting you to join in the unveiling of a newly renovated basketball court at Copernicus Park. It is part of the Play SA initiative with the San Antonio Parks and Recreation.

We invite you to join us in unveiling the newly renovated basketball court at Copernicus Park as part of our ongoing Play SA initiative with @SAParksandRec! 🏀🤗



See you there! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ibQyW3bpiN — Spurs Give (@SpursGive) October 7, 2022

TIM DUNCAN-MANU GINOBILI NBA NFT TOP SHOTS

NBA Top Shot recently shared news of their new "Dynamic Duos" NFT line and making the list are team legends Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.

Duos dominate NBA history, and now, they're arriving to NBA Top Shot.



Dynamic Duos will be delivered over the coming weeks to collectors who climbed Team Leaderboards by locking Moments from their collection. 🔥



Head here to learn more ➡️ https://t.co/zyBl2gVypU pic.twitter.com/fK9eaNLttZ — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) October 5, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: RICARDO VASQUEZ

Ricardo is a huge Spurs fan and took part in the team's recent visit to the Uvalde, Texas community event. Here's some of the photos he shared on social media.