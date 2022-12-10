Spurs news: Team extends partnership with EVO, win free Spurs tickets, Richardson tells a funny Popovich moment, and more

Here's the latest Spurs news and notes including how you can win free Spurs tickets. 🏀

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.

Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

SPURS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH EVO

The Spurs recently announced EVO Entertainment Group is extending its relationship as the official cinema and entertainment center of the Spurs as well as becoming the first presenting partner of the Spurs Hype Squad.



“We are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with the San Antonio Spurs,” said Marissa Blomstrom, Chief Marketing Officer for EVO Entertainment Group in a release. “Aligning with organizations that are at the forefront of culture is incredibly important to us. We’re fortunate to participate in this 50th anniversary season and support the Hype Squad, which allows us to celebrate this storied team and showcase our EVO venues to Spurs fans in new ways.”

HERE'S HOW TO WIN FREE SPURS TICKETS

San Antonio company, La Familia Auto Insurance, is giving away free Spurs tickets to the game against the Knicks on Dec. 29th.

Here's how to enter:

SPURS CELEBRATE KELDON'S BIRTHDAY

Spurs' forward Keldon Johnson recently celebrated his 23rd birthday and the team made sure to sing to him.

It’s not a birthday without a little celebration with your squad 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nOMaqTwK49 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 11, 2022

HERE ARE SOME OF COLLIN'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Zach Collins.

We learn some of Collins' favorites such as his favorite cereal, cookie, his hobby, and much more.

Check it out:

okay, Zach! that's a pretty solid list🍪🌴🦇



GTK @zcollins_33 as he fires off his Favorites in :50! pic.twitter.com/BMnCQRZduv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 7, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

This week it is a free tee-shirt from San Antonio's own "The Goods Podcast" which centers on all things movies and reviews.

Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

This Friday's @LockedOnSpurs fan giveaway is courtesy of San Antonio's own movie review show @TheGoodspodcast . Manny is donating a free tee for one lucky fan. Good luck to all! #GoSpursGo #porvida pic.twitter.com/MNbINNLhxc — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 12, 2022

RICHARDSON TELLS A FUNNY POPOVICH MOMENT

Josh Richardson was a guest on SiriusXM NBA Radio and recalled a moment with Gregg Popovich when he forgot that the long-time team coach broke the all-time coaching record.

"Ohhhh Pop.... Yeah!!!"



Josh Richardson explains how he got caught up in the moment the night Gregg Popovich broke the all-time coaching record.@RickKamlaSports| @adaniels33| @J_Rich1| @spurs pic.twitter.com/Q5BwH0yaVA — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 7, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: BRENDAN TOUNGATE

Brendan is a Spurs fan but he is not ready to completely jump on team tank in the hopes of the Spurs landing the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to get the right to select Victor Wembanyama.

Just a reminder for fellow Spurs fans: the *best* chance to get Victor Wembanyama is 14%.



Best not to get overly hyped on him, IMO; the chances that he's ever a Spur aren't great. — Brendan Toungate (@HobbyistBrendan) October 5, 2022