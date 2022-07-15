Spurs news: Summer League Game 4 recap and postgame sound, Spurs & Self helping fans build dreams, and more

"I talk to my parents all the time about games, but mostly my dad," Wesley said about his parents.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs Summer League squad wrapped up their scheduled slate at the 2022 NBA Summer League, and the team and Self are helping fans build their dreams.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news, recap game four of the Spurs Summer League squad, and more.

BUILDING DREAMS

The Spurs and new team partner, SelfFinancial, recently announced an effort to help people with their personal dreams with the "Building Dreams" contest.

The team is hosting the contest where they will select three people to receive $5,000 each to help reach their goals.

You can share your story and enter for a chance to be selected by heading to their website, filling out the online entry form, and following at least one social media platform of Spurs and SelfFinancial on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok for a chance to win.

Whether it is to pay off debt, education goals, or whatever you can dream of, the Spurs and Self are ready to help you but you got to act fast!

The contest ends on July 20, so hurry up and tell the Spurs and Self why you should be selected for $5,000.

Official Contest Rules can be found here.

VOTE FOR TALLY

Congrats to San Antonio's own Eric Talley as he was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year. Help him be the one to raise the trophy by voting for him now!

San Antonio's own Eric Talley was named a semifinalist for the 2022 @jrnba Coach of the Year! 🙌👏



You can vote as many times until July 17th to help him win ➡️ https://t.co/KX4rO8a7yw



Let's help Coach Talley bring the trophy home! 🏆 #JRNBACOY pic.twitter.com/qNDiIT7Uoe — Spurs Give (@SpursGive) July 11, 2022

DARIUS DAYS UPDATE

Forward Darius Days was noticeably absent from the Spurs' recent Summer League game versus Atlanta.

Coach Mitch Johnson did say that Days was not feeling well after the game. He did not go into detail nor say if Days will continue to play in Las Vegas.

SUMMER LEAGUE SOUND AND RECAP

The Spurs remain winless in Las Vegas (0-4) following a loss to the Hawks, 87-84.

Malaki Branham scored 13 points, and Blake Wesley added 20 points and six assists. The Spurs squandered a 15-point lead late in the game.



Following the game, Branham, Wesley, and coach Mitch Johnson spoke about a variety of topics including the loss to Atlanta, Wesley's performance, focusing on player development, and much more courtesy of the Spurs.

"I talk to my parents all the time about games but mostly my dad," Wesley said. "It's good for me."

JOHNSON

Coach Johnson says ultimately SL is for experience, development.



Calls Wesley talented, aggressive.



"It's all about the experience and development, for sure," - M. Johnson #nba #porvida #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/E83plsBk68 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 14, 2022

BRANHAM

Branham calls Wesley "aggressive", "good point guard"



"We need to win a game," Branham postgame v Houston on the loss, what he'd grade himself #nba #porvida #nbatwitter #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/jttKg0pHs6 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 14, 2022

WESLEY

The Summer Spurs will next face the Grizzlies on July 16 at 5 p.m. on ESPN.