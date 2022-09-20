Spurs news: Spurs tour Austin, Media Day announced, fan-made Spurs jerseys and more

The start of training camp is right around the corner. Let's catch you up on Spurs news you might have missed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are winding down the offseason but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Let's catch you up on all the latest on the Silver and Black.

SPURS MEDIA DAY 2022 IS ANNOUNCED

The Spurs officially announced that Media Day 2022 will be on Monday, Sept. 26.

Fans can expect players to chat about the new season, the franchise's new chapter, and more.

The team's training camp will run from Sept. 27 – Oct. 2.

LAS VEGAS REACTS TO ACES' 2022 TITLE

The moment the final seconds ticked off the game clock of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, ex-Spurs assistant coach and current Aces head coach, Becky Hammon, and the Aces were crowned the new WNBA champs.

And fans in attendance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium erupted in cheers.

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

San Antonio's Chunky Flamingo donated a $50 gift certificate for their apparel.

Be sure to tune in this week to find out how to win.

This week's @LockedOnSpurs fan giveaway is courtesy of @ChunkyFlamingo . They are donataing $50 worth of Chunky Flamingo Apparel for one winner. Find out how to win on this Fri's episode of LOS. #porvida #nba #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/922etAm6YV — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 19, 2022

SPURS TOUR AUSTIN

Recently a few members of the team soaked in all Austin has to offer.

Jakob Poeltl, Joe Wieskamp, Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Isaiah Roby, Devin Vassell, and others took time to get to know Austin and explored some of their interests such as real estate, gaming, and shopping.

Feeling all the love in Austin! 🤍🤠



The @spurs got to explore some of their personal interests including real estate with Gary Keller, 🎮 gaming with @kennyvaccaro and shopping with our friends at @Sneakerpolitics 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/Yqg7hIPFUp — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) September 17, 2022

FAN SHOWS OFF THEIR CUSTOM SPURS JERSEY

A graphic creator, Sports Laundry, recently shared on social media his mockup of his take on a Spurs alternate jersey.

What do you think about his idea?

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs' 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

The team recently showed their support for Hispanic Heritage Month as they celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

Happy #HispanicHeritageMonth!



Join us in celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community. pic.twitter.com/FMuoTwDVGG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 15, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: SWEEP THE LEAGUE'S RUDY CAMPOS & CREW

Rudy and his Sweep The League crew are a big Spurs fans and host the all-sports show, Sweep The League. He recently asked yours truly to join him and his panel to talk all things Spurs, the team's future and more including some geek talk.