Spurs news: Spurs spread holiday cheer, All-Star voting, Coyote City Edition jerseys, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
SANTA SPURS
The Spurs took time to spread some Christmas cheer recently as Jakob Poeltl, Tre Jones, and Devin Vassell literally got in the holiday spirit for the Elf Louise Christmas Party.
Also, Spurs' Chief Impact Officer, Kara Allen, spoke about how the team spreads holiday cheer and has a positive impact on the community.
PACK THE DOME
The Spurs are less than 30 days away from possibly breaking the NBA’s all-time attendance record and they’re calling on fans to help make it happen.
The Spurs will be playing at the Alamodome for the first time since 2002 on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Tickets are available right now at Spurs.com and on the Official Spurs Mobile App including $10 tickets.
GET THE SPURS TO UTAH! ALL-STAR VOTING UNDERWAY
Spurs fans can now vote for the Silver and Black players to make it to the All-Star Game in Utah.
AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE
The Austin Spurs recently picked up a 127-107 loss against Delaware.
Alize Johnson recorded 22 points, Blake Wesley added 19 points and Dominick Barlow chipped in with 15 in the loss.
Austin is currently 5-12 this season.
A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT
A new episode of the Spurs docuseries, "The Ring of the Rowel" is out and it focuses on the Hall of Famer and Spurs legend: David Robinson.
CAMPERS HAD A BLAST
Spurs Sports Academy celebrated a sell-out for the team's basketball camp for kids.
COYOTE CITY EDITION JERSEYS ARE HERE
If you are needing that Coyote City Edition jersey then you are in luck. You can get them at the AT&T Center Fan Shop right now.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: "THE GLOBAL SPUR"
"The Global Spur" (as he is known on Twitter) is being generous this holiday season and is buying four tickets for one lucky Spurs fan to attend the upcoming Spurs-Warriors game at the Alamodome.
But you got to listen to an upcoming episode of Locked On Spurs on how to win.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.