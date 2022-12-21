Spurs news: Spurs spread holiday cheer, All-Star voting, Coyote City Edition jerseys, and more

Let's catch you up on all the latest Spurs news.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

SANTA SPURS

The Spurs took time to spread some Christmas cheer recently as Jakob Poeltl, Tre Jones, and Devin Vassell literally got in the holiday spirit for the Elf Louise Christmas Party.

Jakob Clause is coming to town 🎅🎶



Dressed as Santa and his elves, Jak, @Yvngdevo, @Tre3Jones, and @SpursCoyote helped spread some Christmas joy at the @elflouiseCP Christmas Party! pic.twitter.com/ePjPzgYc2O — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 20, 2022

Also, Spurs' Chief Impact Officer, Kara Allen, spoke about how the team spreads holiday cheer and has a positive impact on the community.

Our Multimedia Specialist, Nina Padilla, spoke with the San Antonio Spurs' Chief Impact Officer, Kara Allen at our annual CAPTRUST cookie party about how the Spurs hope to spread holiday cheer through connection and community service. @spurs pic.twitter.com/39O2JrgWZh — Haven for Hope (@HavenForHope) December 14, 2022

PACK THE DOME

The Spurs are less than 30 days away from possibly breaking the NBA’s all-time attendance record and they’re calling on fans to help make it happen.

The Spurs will be playing at the Alamodome for the first time since 2002 on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tickets are available right now at Spurs.com and on the Official Spurs Mobile App including $10 tickets.

Let's make history on Jan. 13! 🙌 $10 tickets are now on sale for when we go Back Home in the Dome next month.



🔗 More info: https://t.co/Ovzq7wdkhy

🎟 Tickets here: https://t.co/zcXtZaICN3 pic.twitter.com/tkSTq2SxjD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 20, 2022

GET THE SPURS TO UTAH! ALL-STAR VOTING UNDERWAY

Spurs fans can now vote for the Silver and Black players to make it to the All-Star Game in Utah.

Calling all Spurs fans! NBA All-Star Voting begins TODAY 🙌🤩



Cast your ballots on the NBA App or at https://t.co/0Oa9RiTHZr 🗳 pic.twitter.com/V96AU0zDqn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 20, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE

The Austin Spurs recently picked up a 127-107 loss against Delaware.

Alize Johnson recorded 22 points, Blake Wesley added 19 points and Dominick Barlow chipped in with 15 in the loss.

Austin is currently 5-12 this season.

A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT

A new episode of the Spurs docuseries, "The Ring of the Rowel" is out and it focuses on the Hall of Famer and Spurs legend: David Robinson.

CAMPERS HAD A BLAST

Spurs Sports Academy celebrated a sell-out for the team's basketball camp for kids.

Where @Spurs Are Made. 🙌



Yesterday we hosted a SOLD OUT Spurs Home Court Camp. 🏀🤩 pic.twitter.com/zG2mbWV8Ft — Spurs Sports Academy (@SpursAcademy) December 20, 2022

COYOTE CITY EDITION JERSEYS ARE HERE

If you are needing that Coyote City Edition jersey then you are in luck. You can get them at the AT&T Center Fan Shop right now.

NOW AVAILABLE.. the ! have arrived- at the AT&T Center Fan shop - all sizes - adult and youth! pic.twitter.com/VFc4qxabbD — Coyote (@SpursCoyote) December 20, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: "THE GLOBAL SPUR"

"The Global Spur" (as he is known on Twitter) is being generous this holiday season and is buying four tickets for one lucky Spurs fan to attend the upcoming Spurs-Warriors game at the Alamodome.

But you got to listen to an upcoming episode of Locked On Spurs on how to win.

Heads up #porvida fans, @theglobalspur mentioned to me he's in the holiday spirit & will buy 4 tickets to the upcoming Alamodome game for 1 lucky SAS fan



He's buying & I'm selecting the winner. Find out on an upcoming Locked On Spurs ep about how to get win, #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/DfWAoVek2E — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 21, 2022