Spurs news: Sochan talks role with the team, Roby on San Antonio, Keldon gets cooking, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are winding down the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
SOCHAN TALKS ABOUT JOINING THE SPURS
Spurs' rookie Jeremy Sochan spoke with ESPN Central Texas about playing for San Antonio and what he'll bring to the table.
"Being all-around, being versatile, being that modern NBA player who can do a little bit of everything. I think that's where I will be able to impact the game. Defensively, being able to switch," said Sochan.
The rookie does admit the season might be "bumpy" as well.
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.
San Antonio's Chunky Flamingo donated a $50 gift certificate for their apparel.
Be sure to tune in this week to find out how to win.
COLLINS AND RICHARDSON NEED SPACE
A funny moment was caught on video as teammates Zach Collins and Josh Richardson's locker room space may be too small for both of them.
KELDON THE INTERVIEWER
Keldon Johnson showed off his interview skills with new teammate Isaiah Roby, asking about his impressions of San Antonio.
KELDON THE CHEF
And speaking of Keldon, he recently got creative in the kitchen of his Virginia home to serve lunch following a recent basketball camp.
He is certainly a man of many skills.
WIN FREE SPURS TICKETS
Project QUEST is giving you a chance to win free Spurs tickets by donating $10 to their worthy cause.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET-AND-GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-'23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
As the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
IN OTHER NBA NEWS: SUNS' SARVER MAKES AN ANNOUNCEMENT
The Suns' Robert Sarver announced that he's started the process of selling both the Suns and Mercury following the NBA's investigation into conduct that violated workplace standards.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: BEXAR COUNTY SOCIAL APPAREL SPOTS TIM DUNCAN
Bexar County Social Apparel made a pitstop at a local UPS store and caught Spurs legend Tim Duncan waiting in line.
See, the GOAT is just like us!
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.