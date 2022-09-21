Spurs news: Sochan talks role with the team, Roby on San Antonio, Keldon gets cooking, and more

Let's catch you up on some recent news from the Silver and Black.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are winding down the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

SOCHAN TALKS ABOUT JOINING THE SPURS

Spurs' rookie Jeremy Sochan spoke with ESPN Central Texas about playing for San Antonio and what he'll bring to the table.

"Being all-around, being versatile, being that modern NBA player who can do a little bit of everything. I think that's where I will be able to impact the game. Defensively, being able to switch," said Sochan.

The rookie does admit the season might be "bumpy" as well.

.@MattMosley talks with @Spurs forward & former @BaylorMBB standout @JeremySochan on his expected role with the Spurs, his outlook for this year's Baylor team & more. https://t.co/6wTu4QYkWK pic.twitter.com/XVuiq94vHY — ESPN Central Texas (@1660ESPN) September 20, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

San Antonio's Chunky Flamingo donated a $50 gift certificate for their apparel.

Be sure to tune in this week to find out how to win.

This week's @LockedOnSpurs fan giveaway is courtesy of @ChunkyFlamingo . They are donataing $50 worth of Chunky Flamingo Apparel for one winner. Find out how to win on this Fri's episode of LOS. #porvida #nba #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/922etAm6YV — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 19, 2022

COLLINS AND RICHARDSON NEED SPACE

A funny moment was caught on video as teammates Zach Collins and Josh Richardson's locker room space may be too small for both of them.

do we need to separate the lockers, Josh and Zach?🤣🤣



(via @J_Rich1,@zcollins_33 ) pic.twitter.com/M1nOZIot0T — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 20, 2022

KELDON THE INTERVIEWER

Keldon Johnson showed off his interview skills with new teammate Isaiah Roby, asking about his impressions of San Antonio.

KJ's asking the questions and @roby_isaiah has the answers 🧐🔥



GTK one of the newest members of the team and his first impression of San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/7ueucnqO0N — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 20, 2022

KELDON THE CHEF

And speaking of Keldon, he recently got creative in the kitchen of his Virginia home to serve lunch following a recent basketball camp.

He is certainly a man of many skills.

Imagine your lunch being prepared and served by Keldon Johnson 😂🍴



Chef KJ stopped by The Backyard after his basketball camp for more than just a meal in his all-new Spurs Story pres. by @FrostBank ➡️ https://t.co/GIKRRjVhlV pic.twitter.com/IFM1DaoT7b — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 19, 2022

WIN FREE SPURS TICKETS

Project QUEST is giving you a chance to win free Spurs tickets by donating $10 to their worthy cause.

Help support QUEST this Big Give by donating anytime Today (Wednesday) to win these great prizes. You could win a $50 Tiff's Treats Gift Card or Two San Antonio Spurs Tickets by only donating $10.00 today. https://t.co/MaXkxxu3V1#donate #giveback pic.twitter.com/lvFbfBprqX — Project QUEST (@ProjectQUESTInc) September 21, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET-AND-GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-'23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



As the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

IN OTHER NBA NEWS: SUNS' SARVER MAKES AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The Suns' Robert Sarver announced that he's started the process of selling both the Suns and Mercury following the NBA's investigation into conduct that violated workplace standards.

"For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."



Suns' Sarver announces he is in process of selling Suns and Mercury. #nba #gospursgo #porvida #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/Caxlw1NW09 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 21, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: BEXAR COUNTY SOCIAL APPAREL SPOTS TIM DUNCAN

Bexar County Social Apparel made a pitstop at a local UPS store and caught Spurs legend Tim Duncan waiting in line.

See, the GOAT is just like us!

Just saw Timmy at UPS. pic.twitter.com/wISHtFqYSk — 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) September 20, 2022