Spurs News Roundup: Spurs unveil renovated court, Wesley assigned to Austin, pricey Spurs bobbleheads, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is winding down but there is still plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

ROOKIE WESLEY ASSIGNED TO AUSTIN

The Spurs have assigned rookie guard Blaker Wesley to the Austin Spurs.

He will be available for Austin tonight as they host the Greensboro Swarm at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

HOW MUCH FOR A SPURS BOBBLEHEAD SET?

The entire Spurs 2022-23 bobblehead collection is out featuring several team icons and some are already flipping them on the secondary market for sky-high prices.

One Spurs fan brought it to our attention showing an asking price of $1000.00!

SPURS UNVEIL NEWLY RENOVATED BASKETBALL COURT

Spurs Give recently cut the ribbon on the newly renovated basketball court at Joe Ward Park in San Antonio.

Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham were on hand to open the Spurs-themed court completed with the Spurs logo on the backboard and the Spurs Give logo on the court.

The renovation is part of Spurs Give’s effort to build leaders and legacies in the communities where we live, work, learn and play.

SOCHAN'S STATS BY HAIR COLOR

Ever wondered what Jeremy Sochan's stats are depending on which hair color he wears?

Well, wonder no more!

Jeremy Sochan’s Stats By Hair Color:



💜💙💖: 17.8 PPG, 3 APG, 7.8 RPG



🖤: 5.0 PPG, 2.5 APG, 5 RPG



💛🌸: 14.4 PPG, 2.7 APG, 5.7 RPG



💚: 10.8 PPG, 3 APG, 6 RPG



💖: 9.4 PPG, 2.6 APG, 4.8 RPG



🪙: 7.6 PPG, 1.7 APG, 2.7 RPG



💜: 5.8 PPG, 1.3 APG, 4.8 RPG



Which one you picking? pic.twitter.com/yFFJgPvwMi — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) March 7, 2023

DOUG MCDERMOTT HOOPS AND ENCOURAGES MATHEMATICS WITH SAN ANTONIO KIDS

McDermott recently spent time with local kids to not just shoot hoops but also encourage them to get into mathematics at the Spurs Math Hoops event.

THE COYOTE NAILS A HALF-COURT SHOT

The Spurs mascot visited the kids at Loma Park Elementary to shoot hoops and show off the extent of his shooting range by draining a mid-court shot!

KELDON GOES BASKETBALL CAMPING

Keldon Johnson recently hooped at a camp for local servicemembers and their families.

The real MVPs 💪



Keldon Johnson joined in on the fun when @USAA and the Spurs hosted a Lil' MVPs training camp this past Monday for local servicemembers and their families ❤️🤍💙 #ad pic.twitter.com/wd8GmY7SLB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 9, 2023

NEW LOCKED ON SPURS CONTEST

Locked On Spurs is having another fan contest just in time for Fiesta San Antonio 2023.

The San Antonio Water System has donated a few of its past Fiesta medals to one lucky winner.

To win you just got to listen to Locked On Spurs and find out how to get them. Maybe today's episode might be the one where it will be announced!

The next Locked On Spurs giveaway is courtesy of @MySAWS and just in time for Fiesta 2023! SAWS has two each of their 2020 and 2022 @FiestaSA medals for one winner. Listen in to an upcoming LOS episode to find out how to win, #SanAntonio ! #porvida #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/TsFPkMIqsX — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 8, 2023

SPURS AT SXSW

Spurs' VP of Global Partnerships Katrina Palanca will be speaking at SXSW in Austin. If you are heading out to the event, it will be quite an informative talk.

READY, SET, LEARN! 🙌@spurs VP of Global Partnerships Katrina Palanca and other industry leaders are speaking at @sxsw about cultivating a shared vision for change, finding the right partners, and designing programs for sustained impact!https://t.co/Hm5JWC5L1N pic.twitter.com/vwFXJl6DpC — Spurs Way (@spurs_way) March 8, 2023

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ERIC HICKS

Spurs fan Eric Hicks continues to show his support for Locked On Spurs! Thanks, Eric!