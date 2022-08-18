Spurs news: Rookies hoop with kids at Morgan's Wonderland, Spurs are the best-of-the-best, and more

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.

SPURS ROOKIES HOOP WITH KIDS AT MORGAN'S WONDERLAND

Spurs rookies Malakai Branham, Blake Wesley, and Jeremy Sochan met San Antonio kids at Morgan's Wonderland to hoop with them, give them basketball tips, sign autographs and so much more.

In their first official community appearance, the trio joined kids from the Spurs Inclusive Sports League for an evening of basketball and other activities.

Coach Branham getting into his role on the sidelines coaching kids at Morgan's Wonderland #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/Gt0deNzaAQ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 18, 2022

“Seeing our rookies integrate themselves in the San Antonio community by playing ball and interacting with young athletes in the Spurs Inclusive Sports League, is awesome,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The Spurs organization is bigger than basketball, and it is through these moments that we create real impact by building leaders and legacies with our young people, our city, and our players.”

ICYMI: ROBY LOVES BEING A SPUR

The newest member of the Spurs, Isaiah Roby, recently spoke about joining San Antonio and he is more than excited to be putting on the Silver and Black jersey.

Check out what he had to say!

The newest Spur is thrilled to be in SA... 👇👇



'This is a dream come true' | Isaiah Roby 'excited' to be part of the Spurs, playing for Popovich https://t.co/j0PuJR0hpg #nba #porvida #nbatwitter #gopsursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 18, 2022

WE'RE NO. 1!

Guess which NBA team is the best-of-the-best? That's right, your Spurs! They own the best NBA franchise winning percentage.

GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS FOR NEW SEASON

Want to get your hands on tickets ahead of the general public release? It is simple! Just sign up to join the team fan club right now!

You know the schedule, now get your tickets! 🎟



Sign up for the Official Spurs Fan Club today for exclusive pre-sale access tomorrow at 10am before general public on-sale on Friday ⤵️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 17, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING A GIVEAWAY SOON

Locked On Spurs will be having another giveaway for one lucky Spurs fan. All you have to do is listen in to this Friday's show to find out how to win.

And here is the grand prize! Good luck!

As mentioned yesterday, @mudslingerstx has donated great merch for a Locked On Spurs giveaway during an upcoming episode.



Here it is! A FREE cap, tee, tumbler & coffee card



Listen to LOS to find out how to win all this & thanks @mudslingerstx ! #porvida #gospursgo #SanAntonio https://t.co/LuYJoLuaEZ pic.twitter.com/csaEEq8CmE — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 17, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MANNY PENA

Not only is Manny a huge Spurs fan he also hosts "The Goods Podcast" on YouTube where he dives into all things movies, pop culture, the geek world and so much more.

Check out his latest episode as he invaded the recent San Antonio Superhero Car Show and Comic Con!