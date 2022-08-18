Spurs news: Rookies hoop with kids at Morgan's Wonderland, Spurs are the best-of-the-best, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.
Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.
SPURS ROOKIES HOOP WITH KIDS AT MORGAN'S WONDERLAND
Spurs rookies Malakai Branham, Blake Wesley, and Jeremy Sochan met San Antonio kids at Morgan's Wonderland to hoop with them, give them basketball tips, sign autographs and so much more.
In their first official community appearance, the trio joined kids from the Spurs Inclusive Sports League for an evening of basketball and other activities.
“Seeing our rookies integrate themselves in the San Antonio community by playing ball and interacting with young athletes in the Spurs Inclusive Sports League, is awesome,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The Spurs organization is bigger than basketball, and it is through these moments that we create real impact by building leaders and legacies with our young people, our city, and our players.”
ICYMI: ROBY LOVES BEING A SPUR
The newest member of the Spurs, Isaiah Roby, recently spoke about joining San Antonio and he is more than excited to be putting on the Silver and Black jersey.
Check out what he had to say!
WE'RE NO. 1!
Guess which NBA team is the best-of-the-best? That's right, your Spurs! They own the best NBA franchise winning percentage.
GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS FOR NEW SEASON
Want to get your hands on tickets ahead of the general public release? It is simple! Just sign up to join the team fan club right now!
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING A GIVEAWAY SOON
Locked On Spurs will be having another giveaway for one lucky Spurs fan. All you have to do is listen in to this Friday's show to find out how to win.
And here is the grand prize! Good luck!
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MANNY PENA
Not only is Manny a huge Spurs fan he also hosts "The Goods Podcast" on YouTube where he dives into all things movies, pop culture, the geek world and so much more.
Check out his latest episode as he invaded the recent San Antonio Superhero Car Show and Comic Con!
