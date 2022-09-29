x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

Spurs news roundup: Primo injury, Jones looks forward to Austin games, San Antonio BBQ spot added to Spurs culinary experience and more

Josh Primo will miss the team's preseason slate. Here's the latest Silver and Black news. 🏀

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-'23 season, with training camp now underway. 

Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

PRIMO SUFFERS INJURY

The Spurs' Joshua Primo will miss the team's preseason slate due to a left MCL sprain, but is anticipated to be back for the start of the regular season, the team announced.

Sources say Primo suffered the injury in open gym, similar to Keldon Johnson's shoulder injury.

RELATED: Keldon Johnson to miss start of Spurs' preseason games due to shoulder injury

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

A local radio personality, Chuck Vans, is giving away a T-shirt-and-sticker combo. Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

JONES IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE AUSTIN GAMES

San Antonio guard Tre Jones is looking forward to playing in Austin this upcoming season.

Tickets for the team's two regular-season games in Austin's Moody Center are also now on sale. 

MATT BONNER PAYS HIS RESPECT TO COOLIO

Former Spur Matt Bonner went on social media to pay his respects for the passing of musician Coolio, the '90s rapper who died at the age of 59 on Wednesday. 

BLAKE ENJOYS HIS FIRST NBA MEDIA DAY

Rookie Blake Wesley got to experience his first NBA Media Day this week. From the looks of it, he completely enjoyed it.

RELATED: Coach Popovich and the Spurs talk expectations and opportunities in a rebuilding season

CONGRATS TO DAVILA'S BBQ

Local restaurant Davila's BBQ announced it has been chosen to be a part of the Spurs' culinary experience at the AT&T Center for all home games, as well as the 2023  San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET-AND-GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-'23 season is closing in fast, and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.

As the new season gets closer, the Silver and Black faithful will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: "MIDWEST MAN MYTH"

On Twitter, he is known as "MidwestManMyth," and he is showing his excitement for the Spurs rookies.

Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out