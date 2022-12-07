Spurs news: Player signing, Primo, postgame sound from Summer League game three and more

What did the Summer Spurs have to say after their recent match in Las Vegas?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs Summer League squad continues their slate at the 2022 NBA Summer League and there is more roster movement.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news.

ROOKIE SIGNED

The Spurs announced recently that rookie big man, Dominick Barlow, has been signed by the team to a two-way deal. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.



Barlow, 6-10/220, spent the 2021-22 season playing in the Overtime Elite League with Team Overtime, averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.08 steals over 25.2 minutes per game.

He recently scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds in the Spurs' Summer League loss to the Rockets.

JOSH PRIMO UPDATE

Guard Primo sat out of the team's recent match versus Houston. He was placed into the league health and safety protocols and will likely miss the team's final Summer League game against the Hawks Thursday afternoon.

SUMMER LEAGUE SOUND

The Spurs are winless in Las Vegas (0-3) following a loss to the Rockets, 97-84.

Malaki Branham scored 20 points, and Blake Wesley added 14 points off 3/20 shooting. Darius Days poured in 13 points and 11 rebounds while Barlow added 13 points in the loss.



Following the game, Branham and coach Johnson spoke about a variety of topics including Branham having his best game, Days outlook for the NBA, and much more courtesy of the Spurs.

Postgame talk from Branham on his play v HOU, talking to Bates-Diop, getting in the gym and more #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/VsVWJccO6q — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 12, 2022

Coach Johnson on Days, rookie Branham, and more.



"He can shoot it and he rebounds it. He has a pathway to a role in this league," M. Johnson on D. Days. #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/bKGc2ZnuQV — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 12, 2022

San Antonio will next face the Hawks Thursday at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN 2.