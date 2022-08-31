Spurs news: New player signing, Manu memories, Wesley gives back, Coyote confusion and more

Here's the latest news and notes from the Silver and Black.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, and you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Silver and Black news and more.

SPURS SIGN A NEW PLAYER

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have signed St. Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway to an Exhibit 10 deal.

St. Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway — an All-Atlantic 10 guard — has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2022

The 6-5, 210-pound guard averaged 15.3 points per game along with 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals last season with St. Bonaventure.

Expect him to be stashed with the G League's Austin Spurs next season.

With the signing, the team roster is now at 21 players.

THE ROOKIE GIVES BACK

Spurs rookie Blake Wesley recently visited the Youth Sports Network to speak with young basketball players about his NBA journey and how his confidence got him to the pro level.

Blake Wesley, 1st round draft pick (San Antonio Spurs) joined the YSN Village on Friday evening.



So impressed with Blake's confidence in himself & belief that the "Work" will keep getting him on the court at every level. Thanks for pouring into my guys & the YSN Platform!💯 pic.twitter.com/hfSlOSmuTH — Coach O: Youth Sports Navigator™ (@CoachODriven) August 28, 2022

ICYMI: AUSTIN SPURS OPEN TRYOUTS

The Austin Spurs will hold open tryouts soon and here's how you can try your hand at making it to the NBA.

The team will hold open tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Round Rock Sports Center (2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681). Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the tryouts will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



According to the team, tryouts are limited to the first 180 people who register and submit their payment. Pre-payment is $175 online with a credit or debit card, and day-of payment is $200 with cash only. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required.

Got what it takes? Austin Spurs will hold open tryouts on Sept. 10 at Round Rock Sports Center (2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681). Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., tryouts from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tryouts limited to the first 180 people who register. #nba #gospursgo #porvida — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 29, 2022

MANU MEMORIES

As team legend Manu Ginobili is nearing his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, the Spurs are reflecting on his outstanding career.

Recently, his former teammate, Bruce Bowen, took time to reflect on playing with Ginobili.

Bruce couldn't have said it any better: Puro Manu 🥺#ManuHOF Enshrinement Ceremony - Saturday, Sept 10@HEB | @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/HPadXRscPt — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 31, 2022

COYOTE CONFUSION

The team mascot, the Coyote, recently took to social media to clear up any confusion as to what a real coyote looks like.

And to be clear, it is an elk.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: D'ANTE ROSE

D'Ante is not only just a Spurs fan, he is also a big fan of Locked On Spurs and is always looking to give his thoughts on the Silver and Black.

Great episode. Yes the roster is crowded. Doug,Dieng, and Richardson are your vets to teach these guys on and off the court until Keldon, Poeltl, Jones, and Primo take that mantle. Pop can send some to Austin and just platoon all these youngsters until he see's what combos work. — D'Ante Rose (@dsmooth210) August 31, 2022