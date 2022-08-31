Spurs news: New player signing, Manu memories, Wesley gives back, Coyote confusion and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, and you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.
Let's catch you up on some recent Silver and Black news and more.
SPURS SIGN A NEW PLAYER
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have signed St. Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway to an Exhibit 10 deal.
The 6-5, 210-pound guard averaged 15.3 points per game along with 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals last season with St. Bonaventure.
Expect him to be stashed with the G League's Austin Spurs next season.
With the signing, the team roster is now at 21 players.
THE ROOKIE GIVES BACK
Spurs rookie Blake Wesley recently visited the Youth Sports Network to speak with young basketball players about his NBA journey and how his confidence got him to the pro level.
ICYMI: AUSTIN SPURS OPEN TRYOUTS
The Austin Spurs will hold open tryouts soon and here's how you can try your hand at making it to the NBA.
The team will hold open tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Round Rock Sports Center (2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681). Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the tryouts will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
According to the team, tryouts are limited to the first 180 people who register and submit their payment. Pre-payment is $175 online with a credit or debit card, and day-of payment is $200 with cash only. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required.
MANU MEMORIES
As team legend Manu Ginobili is nearing his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, the Spurs are reflecting on his outstanding career.
Recently, his former teammate, Bruce Bowen, took time to reflect on playing with Ginobili.
PSSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER GIVEAWAY THIS WEEK
Heads up! Locked On Spurs will be having another giveaway during this Friday's episode. Tune in to find out how to win.
COYOTE CONFUSION
The team mascot, the Coyote, recently took to social media to clear up any confusion as to what a real coyote looks like.
And to be clear, it is an elk.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: D'ANTE ROSE
D'Ante is not only just a Spurs fan, he is also a big fan of Locked On Spurs and is always looking to give his thoughts on the Silver and Black.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.