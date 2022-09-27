Spurs news: New court logo, Primo the wise, Poeltl on trade rumors, Spurs games in Austin ticket news, and more

Spurs training camp 2022 is underway! Let's catch you up on the latest team news. 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway.

Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black.

CHECKOUT THE NEW SPURS CENTER COURT LOGO

The Spurs are celebrating 50 years in San Antonio and recently showed off the new center court logo reflecting the big celebration.

That new #Spurs50 court 🤩



Can't wait to hoop on this soon! pic.twitter.com/5PEpQuwXun — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 27, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

A local radio personality. Chuck Vans, is giving away a tee-shirt and sticker combo. Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

Next @LockedOnSpurs fan giveaway is courtesy of @ChuckVansShow ! He is donating a free tee and sticker set for 1 lucky winner.



Listen to this Fri's LOS to find out how to win. #porvida #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/ASg3Z1YGIp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 27, 2022

PRIMO THE WISE

Josh Primo may not be old enough to drink wine with coach Gregg Popovich but he is already sounds wiser beyond his years.

During Spurs' Media Day 2022, he dished on some advice he's giving to the new members of the team.

POELTL ON TRADE RUMORS

Center Jakob Poeltl has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors during his career and over the last couple of seasons, his name has been in the rumor mill.

He addressed that part of his NBA life at Media Day.

SPURS THANK CHIP

The team sent their thanks to ex-coach Chip Engelland for his many years with the squad.

He left the Spurs to join the Thunder coaching staff during the offseason.

Thank you, Chip! 🖤



Wishing you all the best in OKC. pic.twitter.com/0odbDVcBpn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 23, 2022

SPURS GAMES IN AUSTIN TICKET NEWS

The pair of Spurs "home" games in Austin will be at the Moody Center this upcoming season and here is the ticket news you need to watch the Spurs up Highway I-35.

Tickets for Austin SAS games will go on sale on Sept. 28 10 a.m. at https://t.co/wXh6lQx9PX, Spurs Mobile App, https://t.co/qEiwdvdXg9. Tickets will be limited to 4 per household for each Spurs game at Moody Center #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 26, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JESSE MENDOZA

Jess is an avid Spurs fan always at the ready to cheer on the Silver and Black. He also has quite the BBQ skills.

Check out some of his delicious treats that fans can enjoy while watching the Spurs this season.

A lil late to the party, but I present brisket guisada enchiladas! Slow smoked for 15 hrs, then made into a smoky guisada the likes of which you've never tasted(at least here in town) @thisgrilllife @ramtuff02 @JeffGSpursZone #BBQ #texmexbbq pic.twitter.com/lNL7fnKcgl — Just Jesse (@JesseJ_Mendoza) September 13, 2022