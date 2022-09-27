Spurs news: New court logo, Primo the wise, Poeltl on trade rumors, Spurs games in Austin ticket news, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway.
Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black.
CHECKOUT THE NEW SPURS CENTER COURT LOGO
The Spurs are celebrating 50 years in San Antonio and recently showed off the new center court logo reflecting the big celebration.
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
PRIMO THE WISE
Josh Primo may not be old enough to drink wine with coach Gregg Popovich but he is already sounds wiser beyond his years.
During Spurs' Media Day 2022, he dished on some advice he's giving to the new members of the team.
POELTL ON TRADE RUMORS
Center Jakob Poeltl has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors during his career and over the last couple of seasons, his name has been in the rumor mill.
He addressed that part of his NBA life at Media Day.
SPURS THANK CHIP
The team sent their thanks to ex-coach Chip Engelland for his many years with the squad.
He left the Spurs to join the Thunder coaching staff during the offseason.
SPURS GAMES IN AUSTIN TICKET NEWS
The pair of Spurs "home" games in Austin will be at the Moody Center this upcoming season and here is the ticket news you need to watch the Spurs up Highway I-35.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JESSE MENDOZA
Jess is an avid Spurs fan always at the ready to cheer on the Silver and Black. He also has quite the BBQ skills.
Check out some of his delicious treats that fans can enjoy while watching the Spurs this season.
