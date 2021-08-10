Spurs news: New Chief Impact Officer & partnership, roster addition, a Coyote fanatic and more

Awww! Spurs and puppies, San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO — If you missed out on some recent Spurs news then we have you covered.

San Antonio made some moves on and off the court from new partnerships to player additions and much more.

Let's catch you up on all things "Silver & Black."

FRONT OFFICE NEWS:

Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced a new official partnership with Firstmark Credit Union, a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution based in San Antonio.

“We are thrilled to partner with a high caliber organization such as our hometown San Antonio Spurs,” said Tarwasokono. “We feel our values and culture closely align, and through a shared commitment to community service, we are excited to make a positive impact together.”

Spurs Sports & Entertainment also announced Dr. Kara Allen has joined the organization as its first Chief Impact Officer. In this role, Allen will lead all aspects of community and societal impact, including Spurs Give, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, social justice, community engagement, crisis management and sustainability for SS&E. This new role is part of the organization’s strategic vision and commitment to elevate its work around community and societal impact.

“Kara Allen is a social impact leader with a profound personal and professional commitment to connecting with and making a difference for communities who have been systematically pushed to the margins,” said RC Buford, CEO for SS&E. “We are thrilled to bring her passion to our organization. Her leadership and experience will help us to further cultivate an ethos of inclusion at SS&E and inspire even more change in our community and beyond.”

ROSTER NEWS:

San Antonio recently signed Damyean Dotson to a non-guaranteed contract. The guard was drafted in 2017 and has played with the Knicks and Cavaliers. He will likely play for the team's G League squad Austin Spurs.

FUN TIMES:

In case you ever wanted to see Spurs players with puppies, here you go!

some more puppy content to get you through the week 🐶🤗 pic.twitter.com/rMZ1KebJb4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 13, 2021

And finally, let's just say something is telling us this guy is a mega-fan of the team's mascot, The Coyote.

This fit 👀



Hours before tonight's Silver & Black Open Scrimmage and fans are already lining up here at the @attcenter. We love our Spurs Fam so much🤍🖤



See y'all soon ➡️ https://t.co/kEgNPA2kol pic.twitter.com/D7x6nJj5k3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 13, 2021

FAN HIGHLIGHT:

A Spurs fan shared a tender moment on social media when he took his son to the team's recent scrimmage game.

So surreal I get to do things like this with my son. Quattro had such a good time! I couldn't stop smiling. He even got to high five @SpursCoyote! #FatherSonNight #SpursOpenScrimmage #GoSpursGo 🏀🏀🏀 https://t.co/d53iXkmYL3 pic.twitter.com/cqmvbrTiJX — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) October 14, 2021