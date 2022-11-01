Spurs news: Johnson nominated for West Player of the Week, Austin Spurs release TV schedule, and more

There's plenty of Spurs news you might have missed. 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and the team is off to a hot start at 5-2.

Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black that you might have missed.

KELDON GETS NOMINATED

Spurs' Keldon Johnson was recently nominated for the Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA for week two of the season.

And although he did not walk away with the accolade, this is a great sign the Spurs forward is starting to get recognized for his stellar play to start the new season.

CATCH THE AUSTIN SPURS ON TV

The Austin Spurs recently released their 2022-23 TV schedule and 13 games will be on national television. Here is the information you need to check out San Antonio's G League affiliate in action including a game in San Antonio.

Several Austin Spurs game will be aired.... 10 games airing locally on Bally Sports Southwest, 13 games airing nationally on ESPN+, along with two games on NBA TV.



AUSTIN'S MURPHY IS READY TO HOOP

Austin Spurs' Jordan Murphy is ready to hit the court as the G League season is inching closer to its start.

Returning Austin Spur, Jordan Murphy shares his experience training with the new guys on the team.🏀



BECKY HAMMON PAYS A VISIT

Former Spurs coach and WNBA champ, Becky Hammon, paid a visit to her former team.

Welcome back home, Becky!

Welcome back to SA, @BeckyHammon!



THE LATEST ON THE PRIMO SITUATION

This Thursday, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzzbee and his client will speak on the Joshua Primo allegations of exposing himself at a press conference slated for the morning.

WHAT AN AWESOME PHOTO

Check out this cool photo of Johnson and Popovich. This needs to be made into a mural, San Antonio!

ICYMI: GERVIN BOBBLEHEAD IS COMING SOON

Fans going to the Nov. 7 game versus Denver will have a cool treat waiting for them.

The Spurs will be giving out a new George Gervin bobblehead collectible.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ERIC HICKS

Well this is cool! Spurs fans and Locked On Spurs fan Eric Hicks showed off a custom Locked On Spurs tee-shirt!

This might be the greatest tee-shirt ever made!