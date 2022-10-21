x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

Spurs news: Sochan joins Nike, new Spurs docuseries coming, and more

Let's catch up on some Spurs news you might have missed.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

ROOKIE SOCHAN JOINS NIKE

Jeremy Sochan is now a part of the Nike sneakers family.

He joins Josh Primo who is also with team Nike.

RELATED: Spurs' Joshua Primo joins Nike ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

SPURS DOCUSERIES IS ON THE WAY

The Spurs will be chatting with 50 of its players, past and present, as the franchise celebrates 50 years in San Antonio.

It will certainly be a must-see for all Spurs fans.

AUSTIN SPURS ANNOUNCE  ADDITIONS TO COACHING AND BASKETBALL OPERATIONS STAFF

The Austin Spurs announced several additions to their staff.

Gilbert Abraham and Dennis Cutts have been added as assistant coaches, with Josh Larson and Brendan Sabean being promoted to basketball operations manager and assistant general manager, respectively.

HERE ARE SOME OF MCDERMOTT'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Doug McDermott.

We learn some of his favorites and much more.

Check it out:

NEW SEASON PARTY WITH KELDON WAS A SUCCESS

Keldon Johnson hosted a Spurs season kick-off party with several fans and from the looks of it, it was a hit!

ICYMI: GERVIN BOBBLEHEAD IS COMING SOON

Fans going to the Nov. 7 game versus Denver will have a cool treat waiting for them.

The Spurs will be giving out a new George Gervin bobblehead collectible. 

RELATED: From bobbleheads to Fiesta Nights, here's the Spurs promotional schedule

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: "MIDWEST MAN MYTH"

Spurs fan "Midwest Man Myth" (his Twitter profile name) reminded everyone he still wears the Spurs Icon jerseys but favors the Fiesta jerseys.

Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out