Spurs news: Sochan joins Nike, new Spurs docuseries coming, and more

Let's catch up on some Spurs news you might have missed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

ROOKIE SOCHAN JOINS NIKE

Jeremy Sochan is now a part of the Nike sneakers family.

That makes Both sochan and primo (signed with Nike last season) now.. #porvida https://t.co/9EJcDOaNzA — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 21, 2022

He joins Josh Primo who is also with team Nike.

SPURS DOCUSERIES IS ON THE WAY

The Spurs will be chatting with 50 of its players, past and present, as the franchise celebrates 50 years in San Antonio.

It will certainly be a must-see for all Spurs fans.

Silversmiths say you know the quality of a spur by the 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥, each with a 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 to tell.



This season we share 50 from our past, told by the people who lived it.



𝐒𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 - coming Nov 1 🎞📽 pic.twitter.com/yhzbCsnOJm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 21, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS ANNOUNCE ADDITIONS TO COACHING AND BASKETBALL OPERATIONS STAFF

The Austin Spurs announced several additions to their staff.

Gilbert Abraham and Dennis Cutts have been added as assistant coaches, with Josh Larson and Brendan Sabean being promoted to basketball operations manager and assistant general manager, respectively.

HERE ARE SOME OF MCDERMOTT'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Doug McDermott.

We learn some of his favorites and much more.

Check it out:

It's only right Doug's favorite cartoon character is Doug 😂📺



We've got an all-new Favorites in :50 with Doug McDermott ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FDXipblVBd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 15, 2022

NEW SEASON PARTY WITH KELDON WAS A SUCCESS

Keldon Johnson hosted a Spurs season kick-off party with several fans and from the looks of it, it was a hit!

We want to thank @hibbettsports for being FANTASTIC and supporting these amazing local basketball team! Definitely want to thank Keldon Johnson for supporting this amazing event that helps so many!! #SAS #GSG #keldonjohnson pic.twitter.com/EXNFJXqUnG — FantasticSams-THSSA (@FThssa) October 21, 2022

ICYMI: GERVIN BOBBLEHEAD IS COMING SOON

Fans going to the Nov. 7 game versus Denver will have a cool treat waiting for them.

The Spurs will be giving out a new George Gervin bobblehead collectible.

FIRST LOOK: This is the George Gervin bobblehead that fans can get at the Nov. 7 home game v Denver #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/04Jllyv3Nl — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 21, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: "MIDWEST MAN MYTH"

Spurs fan "Midwest Man Myth" (his Twitter profile name) reminded everyone he still wears the Spurs Icon jerseys but favors the Fiesta jerseys.

I still rock it every now and then. Need to use my fiesta jerseys more. pic.twitter.com/lltmPaMUDR — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) October 21, 2022