Spurs news: Happy birthday Keldon, Poeltl's favorites, team talks mental edge, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.
Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KELDON
Happy birthday to Spurs' Keldon Johnson. He turns 23 years old today!
SPURS SIGN BROWN
According to a report, the Spurs have signed Chaundee Brown Jr. to a training camp contract.
The Austin Spurs recently traded for him the team announced.
HERE ARE SOME OF POELTL'S FAVES
The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Jakob Poeltl.
We learn some of Poeltl's favorites such as his favorite ice cream, his hobby, his vacation spot, and much more.
Check it out:
SPURS ON MENTAL HEALTH
Several players spoke about how they deal with their own mental health for World Mental Health Day.
From Devin Vassell to Tre Jones, they talk about their pregame ritual to get them mentally ready for a game.
SPURS GIVE CELEBRATES JR. NBA WEEK
Spurs Give is celebrating Jr. NBA Week asking all to celebrate the power of sports in their daily lives.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MANUEL WALLZ
Manuel (aka Manuel Wallz on Twitter) is a huge Spurs fan and is wishing Keldon the best on his birthday!
