Spurs news: Happy birthday Keldon, Poeltl's favorites, team talks mental edge, and more

Here's the latest Spurs news and notes. 🏀

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.

Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KELDON

Happy birthday to Spurs' Keldon Johnson. He turns 23 years old today!

Join us in wishing Keldon Johnson of the @spurs a HAPPY 23rd BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/zA7s0se0js — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2022

SPURS SIGN BROWN

According to a report, the Spurs have signed Chaundee Brown Jr. to a training camp contract.

Spurs Sign Chaundee Brown To Training Camp Contract https://t.co/Vh7O1A5zpb — RealGM (@RealGM) October 11, 2022

The Austin Spurs recently traded for him the team announced.

The Austin Spurs have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chaundee Brown Jr. from the South Bay Lakers in exchange for Austin’s first round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to Galen Robinson Jr. pic.twitter.com/JK79cO2m6B — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) September 27, 2022

HERE ARE SOME OF POELTL'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Jakob Poeltl.

We learn some of Poeltl's favorites such as his favorite ice cream, his hobby, his vacation spot, and much more.

Check it out:

because who doesn't love Fridays! 🙌



Get to know Jakob Poeltl as he tries to list his Favorites in :50! pic.twitter.com/ai9FUGKmwo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 3, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand. Stay tuned this week to find out what the prize will be.

Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

SPURS ON MENTAL HEALTH

Several players spoke about how they deal with their own mental health for World Mental Health Day.

From Devin Vassell to Tre Jones, they talk about their pregame ritual to get them mentally ready for a game.

From listening to music to meditation, having the right pregame ritual is a key component to creating that mental edge before heading into the game 💪🧠



Find out how our guys lock in before hitting the court in this @SAHealth210 Mindfulness Minute! #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/boWCIAuD6v — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 11, 2022

SPURS GIVE CELEBRATES JR. NBA WEEK

Spurs Give is celebrating Jr. NBA Week asking all to celebrate the power of sports in their daily lives.

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MANUEL WALLZ

Manuel (aka Manuel Wallz on Twitter) is a huge Spurs fan and is wishing Keldon the best on his birthday!