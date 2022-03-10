Spurs news: Giannis wants to be like Tim Duncan, team makes a new hire, father-son Spurs-themed sneakers, and more

Here's the latest news on the Silver and Black! 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.

Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black.

SPURS MAKE A NEW HIRE

The Spurs recently added to their scouting department by hiring now-retired NBA player Reggie Hearn according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a nine-year pro career, Reggie Hearn is retiring to accept a job in the San Antonio Spurs’ scouting department, sources tell ESPN. Hearn was USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2018 for helping win a FIBA AmericaCup gold medal in 2017. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

THE GREEK FREAK WANTS TO BE LIKE THE BIG FUNDAMENTAL

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is tearing up the NBA court but once his playing days are over, he is looking to take a page out of Tim Duncan's retirement book.

“I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!” 🤣😆



Giannis gives his retirement plans to @thefrankisola and @scalabrine pic.twitter.com/CMFnuc8Rm8 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 1, 2022

SPURS GIVE AND SOUTH TEXAS BLOOD & TISSUE TEAM UP

Spurs Give and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center want you to donate and in return, you can get yourselves a pair of tickets to the team's regular-season home-opener which will also feature Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame Retirement Night.

Here is the information you need.

Be a good sport and #GiveBlood at the At&T Center blood drive on Oct. 13. 🩸🏀



The first 400 donors will receive a pair of tickets to @SpursGive opening night against Charlotte on Oct. 19 - Manu Ginobili Hall of Fame game.



Schedule your donation 👉 https://t.co/9KDowTjWJE pic.twitter.com/vYAACL5oz2 — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) September 29, 2022

KELDON IN :50 SECONDS

Keldon Johnson recently played a game of "Favorites in :50" where he had to rattle off some of his favorite things in 50 seconds.

And yes, his answers included Mariah Carey.

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: DIMAS MARTINEZ AND SON

San Antonio's sneaker artist, Dimas Martinez, is known for his creative custom kicks but this time his son is sharing the spotlight.

Check out what the father and son duo put together: A Spurs-themed sneakers featuring guard Josh Primo.

First of many collabs with my 7 year old son Zion. Been caught up with work and big projects that required time away from family, I really needed this one. Good job papito! Happy Friday, God bless and GO SPURS GO!!!🙏🏽#spurs #gospursgo @spurs @JeffGSpursZone @JoshuaPrimo4 pic.twitter.com/OliNcvsZen — Dimas Martinez (@210DAM) September 30, 2022