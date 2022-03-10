Spurs news: Giannis wants to be like Tim Duncan, team makes a new hire, father-son Spurs-themed sneakers, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.
Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black.
SPURS MAKE A NEW HIRE
The Spurs recently added to their scouting department by hiring now-retired NBA player Reggie Hearn according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.
Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.
THE GREEK FREAK WANTS TO BE LIKE THE BIG FUNDAMENTAL
The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is tearing up the NBA court but once his playing days are over, he is looking to take a page out of Tim Duncan's retirement book.
SPURS GIVE AND SOUTH TEXAS BLOOD & TISSUE TEAM UP
Spurs Give and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center want you to donate and in return, you can get yourselves a pair of tickets to the team's regular-season home-opener which will also feature Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame Retirement Night.
Here is the information you need.
KELDON IN :50 SECONDS
Keldon Johnson recently played a game of "Favorites in :50" where he had to rattle off some of his favorite things in 50 seconds.
And yes, his answers included Mariah Carey.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: DIMAS MARTINEZ AND SON
San Antonio's sneaker artist, Dimas Martinez, is known for his creative custom kicks but this time his son is sharing the spotlight.
Check out what the father and son duo put together: A Spurs-themed sneakers featuring guard Josh Primo.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.