SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are winding down the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

FORMER SPURS ASSISTANT COACH UDOKA FACES SUSPENSION

Boston Celtics head coach and former San Antonio assistant coach, Ime Udoka, faces a lengthy team suspension according to a report.

He reportedly violated Boston team policy and an official announcement could be made by today.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Udoka served as a Spurs assistant coach from 2012-19.

HAMMON CELEBRATES HER FIRST WNBA TITLE

Aces head coach and former Spurs assistant, Becky Hammon, enjoyed the Las Vegas celebration following the team capturing the 2022 WNBA title.

First year head coach @BeckyHammon has turned the @LVAces into Champs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P2qNIX5KMX — WNBA (@WNBA) September 21, 2022

SPURS GET GAMING

Former NFL and UT Football Player, Kenny Vaccaro, recently introduced the

Spurs to his esports Organization, G1 Official.

Seems the players were very interested.

“I’m glad I got to give them some tips and welcome them to my world.”

- Former NFL and UT Football Player, Kenny Vaccaro, on introducing the @spurs to his Esports Organization @g1official 🎮 pic.twitter.com/T19VSCNvsJ — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) September 21, 2022

SPURS WANT YOU TO REGISTER TO VOTE

Spurs Give is urging all to get out and register to vote. They've provided a link with all the information you need.

SOCHAN AND RICHARDSON BOND OVER SOCCER

Rookie Jeremy Sochan and Josh Richardson are going to have a great friendship as the pair are Arsenal Football Club.

Here's Richardson telling Sochan he approves of his soccer kit.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ART HERNANDEZ

Art is a big Spurs fan and recently mentioned on Twitter he will be going to the Spurs game at the Alamodome this upcoming season.

