SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are winding down the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
FORMER SPURS ASSISTANT COACH UDOKA FACES SUSPENSION
Boston Celtics head coach and former San Antonio assistant coach, Ime Udoka, faces a lengthy team suspension according to a report.
He reportedly violated Boston team policy and an official announcement could be made by today.
Udoka served as a Spurs assistant coach from 2012-19.
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.
San Antonio's Chunky Flamingo donated a $50 gift certificate for their apparel.
Be sure to tune in this week to find out how to win.
HAMMON CELEBRATES HER FIRST WNBA TITLE
Aces head coach and former Spurs assistant, Becky Hammon, enjoyed the Las Vegas celebration following the team capturing the 2022 WNBA title.
SPURS GET GAMING
Former NFL and UT Football Player, Kenny Vaccaro, recently introduced the
Spurs to his esports Organization, G1 Official.
Seems the players were very interested.
RELATED: Catching up on Spurs news and talking NBA 2K League with pro-player from San Antonio | Locked On Spurs
SPURS WANT YOU TO REGISTER TO VOTE
Spurs Give is urging all to get out and register to vote. They've provided a link with all the information you need.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
SOCHAN AND RICHARDSON BOND OVER SOCCER
Rookie Jeremy Sochan and Josh Richardson are going to have a great friendship as the pair are Arsenal Football Club.
Here's Richardson telling Sochan he approves of his soccer kit.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ART HERNANDEZ
Art is a big Spurs fan and recently mentioned on Twitter he will be going to the Spurs game at the Alamodome this upcoming season.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.