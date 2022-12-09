Spurs news: Diaw honored, Dieng named World Cup MVP, NBA punishes Suns' Sarver and more

Let's catch you up on the latest Spurs and NBA news you might have missed.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

FORMER SPURS PLAYER BORIS DIAW HONORED

Former Spurs forward Boris Diaw was honored by French basketball for all he's done for Team France and his individual accomplishments.

Congrats, Boris!

Un hommage émouvant ✨



Hier, @ffbasketball et les 14 200 spectateurs ont salué l'immense carrière de Boris Diaw. 247 sélections, cinq médailles, Champion d’Europe juniors en 2000, un monument du basket français 🙌#TeamFranceBasket x @theborisdiaw | #PassionnémentBleu pic.twitter.com/nwCQtAn6kq — Équipes de France de Basket (@FRABasketball) August 25, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

San Antonio's Fantastic Sam's has generously donated a $100 gift certificate for one lucky winner!

Be sure to tune in this week to find out how to win.

The next @LockedOnSpurs off-season fan giveaway is courtesy of @FThssa . They donated a $100 gift cert for one winner of the next LOS giveaway contest. Listen to this Friday episode of LOS to find out how to win 👍👍 . #porvida #nba #sanantonio #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ZL1z8WVeEk — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 12, 2022

DIENG IS A LEADER FOR TEAM SENEGAL AND AN MVP

Spurs' Gorgui Dieng suited up for Team Senegal this summer and showed his leadership and more.

He lead the team on the court as well as being named the MVP of the African World Cup Qualifier.

Gorgui DIENG 🇸🇳 | MVP of #FIBAWC 2023 African Qualifiers https://t.co/Za2kRNpzHQ — バスケットボール動画 (@basketball_vv) September 1, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

NBA PUNISHES SUNS' SARVER

The NBA released the findings of its independent investigation into Suns' Robert Sarver.

Per the NBA:

As stated in the report, the independent investigation found that Mr. Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies. This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

Sarver is suspended from the Suns/Mercury organization for a period of one year and fined $10 million among other punishments he faces.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ABEL DOMINGUEZ

Abel is a big Spurs and Manu fan. To celebrate Manu's recent Hall Of Fame induction, he shared one of No. 20's best moments on the court.

What gets me the most (aside from the awesomeness of the block) is look how Harden automatically flops when Manu got all ball https://t.co/mY52x6pzJF — Abel D (@RodimusBowtieSA) September 8, 2022