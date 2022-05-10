Spurs news: Vassell is a 'Ben 10' fan, executive leadership promotions, new Spurs merch is coming, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.
Let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black.
SPURS ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS
The team recently announced five executive leadership promotions, elevating Casey Heverling, Brandon James, Becky Kimbro, Joe Loomis and Tim Salier to Senior Vice President positions within the organization.
Congrats to all!
HERE'S SOME OF DEVIN'S FAVES
The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Devin Vassell.
We learn some of Vassell's favorites such as his favorite "Ben 10" is his favorite cartoon, his favorite candy is Jolly Ranchers and so much more.
Check it out:
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.
Sweep The League is donating a free tee-shirt for one lucky fan!
Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.
NEW MERCH ON THE WAY
The Spurs teased on Twitter about some new merch coming out this Friday. The tweet was of a horse, the AT&T Center and a person in some gear.
According to the Siegelman Stable website, it is a family owned brand, fusing harness racing and luxury fashion.
So expect a Spurs-Siegelman clothing fusion on the way.
SPURS AND VELAS
The team shined the spotlight on San Antonio's "Velas De Bella" to learn about what the company is all about and more.
SPURS VISIT ROY MAAS
The team recently visited the Roy Maas Center Meadowland Long-Term Residential Care Center in Boerne. Roy Maas provides 24-hour direct care for children who have been neglected, abused, abandoned, or exposed to violence.
Nice job, fellas!
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ED ORTIZ
Spurs fan Ed Ortiz is all about the Silver and Black and he is already manifesting positive vibes for the team to win the 2023 NBA Draft.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.