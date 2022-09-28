Denver's Jokic is a Tim Duncan fan, Austin Spurs make a trade, and more

Here's the latest news for the Silver and Black! 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway.

Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

DENVER'S JOKIC IS A TIM DUNCAN FAN

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic never hides the fact he is a big fan of Spurs legend Tim Duncan. He repeatedly says he wants to be Denver's "Duncan" and reiterates this sentiment during Denver's recent Media Day.

Nikola Jokic: "I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple championships to be him." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) September 26, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

A local radio personality. Chuck Vans, is giving away a T-shirt and sticker combo. Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

Next @LockedOnSpurs fan giveaway is courtesy of @ChuckVansShow ! He is donating a free tee and sticker set for 1 lucky winner.



Listen to this Fri's LOS to find out how to win. #porvida #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/ASg3Z1YGIp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 27, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS MAKE A TRADE

The Spurs G League affiliate Austin Spurs made a trade recently. They have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chaundee Brown Jr. from the South Bay Lakers. Here is all the info you need to know.

The Austin Spurs have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chaundee Brown Jr. from the South Bay Lakers in exchange for Austin’s first round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to Galen Robinson Jr. pic.twitter.com/JK79cO2m6B — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) September 27, 2022

LOCKED ON FANTASY BASKETBALL PUTS THE SPURS IN FOCUS

Locked On Fantasy Basketball recently previewed the Spurs' 2022-23 season.

Here are their thoughts on the Silver and Black:

SPURS HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ALREADY LINED UP

Spurs halftime performances are fun to watch and we already know of two shows ahead of the start of the season.

MAKE SOME NOISE!!! 🎉



For your San Antonio Spurs Halftime Performances representing PSJA and the RGV.



Friday, Nov. 25th- Carman Elementary Golden Bearettes and Cheer Team.

💚💛

Thursday, Dec. 29th - Thomas Jefferson T-STEM ECHS Folklorico Dance Team. 💙💛#PSJAProud@PSJAISD pic.twitter.com/2l9HAm8xgY — Dr. Yvonne Y. Gomez (@YvonneYvette24) September 27, 2022

SPURS GAMES IN AUSTIN TICKET NEWS

The pair of Spurs "home" games in Austin will be at the Moody Center this upcoming season and here is the ticket news you need to watch the Spurs up Highway I-35.

Tickets for Austin SAS games will go on sale on Sept. 28 10 a.m. at https://t.co/wXh6lQx9PX, Spurs Mobile App, https://t.co/qEiwdvdXg9. Tickets will be limited to 4 per household for each Spurs game at Moody Center #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 26, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: TERRELL HUFF

Terrell is a big Spurs fan and was particularly excited for "breakfast taco air freshener night" at an upcoming Austin Spurs game.

