Denver's Jokic is a Tim Duncan fan, Austin Spurs make a trade, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway.
Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
DENVER'S JOKIC IS A TIM DUNCAN FAN
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic never hides the fact he is a big fan of Spurs legend Tim Duncan. He repeatedly says he wants to be Denver's "Duncan" and reiterates this sentiment during Denver's recent Media Day.
AUSTIN SPURS MAKE A TRADE
The Spurs G League affiliate Austin Spurs made a trade recently. They have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chaundee Brown Jr. from the South Bay Lakers. Here is all the info you need to know.
SPURS HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ALREADY LINED UP
Spurs halftime performances are fun to watch and we already know of two shows ahead of the start of the season.
SPURS GAMES IN AUSTIN TICKET NEWS
The pair of Spurs "home" games in Austin will be at the Moody Center this upcoming season and here is the ticket news you need to watch the Spurs up Highway I-35.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: TERRELL HUFF
Terrell is a big Spurs fan and was particularly excited for "breakfast taco air freshener night" at an upcoming Austin Spurs game.
Maybe a bit too excited about it.
