Spurs news: Bobbleheads, Spurs Christmas blanket drive and gigantic caps

Let's catch up on some Spurs news and notes you might have missed.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

SPURS BOBBLEHEAD UPDATE

The Spurs continue to release bobbleheads for fans to collect, and the next one is on deck.

The Spurs will give away a David Robinson figure for Friday night's game versus the Pelicans. It features Robinson on a river barge and will be a nice addition to the complete set.

The special night honors San Antonio’s first championship and will be highlighted by a David Robinson bobblehead giveaway to the first 10,000 fans in attendance, and a pregame meet-and-greet with 1999 Champion Sean Elliott.

ICYMI: SPURS BEER CAN COMING SOON

The NBA and Michelob ULTRA teamed up again for exclusive beer cans featuring the Spurs.

Michelob ULTRA and the NBA have debuted the 22-23 Spurs team can with a first-ever digital art on the can.



The Spurs can captures the fiesta colors. They'll be available on December 5 #porvida #nba #sanantonio #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/RSlHBu1tbp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 1, 2022

They'll be available in December at local stores and the arena.

CRAZY HAT DAY

During the Spurs-Thunder broadcast, a Spurs fan was spotted in the crowd sporting a crazy, oversized Spurs baseball cap!

The cap is about 50 times larger than the fan's head.

SPURS HELPING OUT DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

The Spurs are asking all to help them out by donating a blanket or a money donation for blankets for the children at Child Safe.

Join us and Doug in supporting our Bexar County families by donating a blanket or monetary gift that will go towards purchasing blankets for the children at @ChildSafe



Blanket Delivery: ChildSafe, 3730 IH-10 East, San Antonio, TX 78220

Monetary Donation: https://t.co/fdJPUt1CIc pic.twitter.com/lqLdWw3yoT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2022

DIENG GOT SOCCER SKILLS

With the 2022 World Cup underway, Gorgui Dieng has soccer fever and showed off his foot skills.

okay, okay… @GorguiDieng has some serious soccer skills ⚽️👏@JeremySochan, you gotta give him his credit 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yma5Bui5le — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 30, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE

The Austin Spurs picked up a loss versus the Vipers, 113-98.

Four Spurs players scored in double figures led by two-way center Charles Bassey who posted 21 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Adaway finished with 19 points and Chaundee Brown Jr. chipped in 18 points.

Spurs return to the HEB Center at Cedar Park on Dec. 2, to take on the Memphis Hustle at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed live on nbagleague.com.

THE TILL FAMILY APPRECIATES THE SPURS

The Spurs recently took a trip to the theater to watch the movie "Till" about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 in Mississippi.

And Till's family appreciated it all.

Thank you @spurs for sharing the powerful and beautifully done @TillMovie about a mothers love and Courage to fight for justice for her only son #EmmettTill with #IsaiahRoby and team #pastisnotpast #EmmettTillFamily is still fighting for #JusticeForEmmettTill https://t.co/lnAvg2Ndmw — EmmettTillLegacyFdn (@EmmettTill) November 30, 2022

A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT

A new episode of the Spurs docuseries, "The Ring of the Rowel" is out and it focuses on the many coaches the team has had throughout its history.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: KOBY THIEL

Koby showed off just how big a fan he is of listening to Locked On Spurs. Locked On Spurs came in third on his most-listened top podcasts on Spotify.