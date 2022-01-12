Spurs news: Bobbleheads, Spurs Christmas blanket drive and gigantic caps

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
SPURS BOBBLEHEAD UPDATE
The Spurs continue to release bobbleheads for fans to collect, and the next one is on deck.
The Spurs will give away a David Robinson figure for Friday night's game versus the Pelicans. It features Robinson on a river barge and will be a nice addition to the complete set.
The special night honors San Antonio’s first championship and will be highlighted by a David Robinson bobblehead giveaway to the first 10,000 fans in attendance, and a pregame meet-and-greet with 1999 Champion Sean Elliott.
ICYMI: SPURS BEER CAN COMING SOON
The NBA and Michelob ULTRA teamed up again for exclusive beer cans featuring the Spurs.
They'll be available in December at local stores and the arena.
CRAZY HAT DAY
During the Spurs-Thunder broadcast, a Spurs fan was spotted in the crowd sporting a crazy, oversized Spurs baseball cap!
The cap is about 50 times larger than the fan's head.
SPURS HELPING OUT DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
The Spurs are asking all to help them out by donating a blanket or a money donation for blankets for the children at Child Safe.
DIENG GOT SOCCER SKILLS
With the 2022 World Cup underway, Gorgui Dieng has soccer fever and showed off his foot skills.
AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE
The Austin Spurs picked up a loss versus the Vipers, 113-98.
Four Spurs players scored in double figures led by two-way center Charles Bassey who posted 21 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Adaway finished with 19 points and Chaundee Brown Jr. chipped in 18 points.
Spurs return to the HEB Center at Cedar Park on Dec. 2, to take on the Memphis Hustle at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed live on nbagleague.com.
THE TILL FAMILY APPRECIATES THE SPURS
The Spurs recently took a trip to the theater to watch the movie "Till" about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 in Mississippi.
And Till's family appreciated it all.
A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT
A new episode of the Spurs docuseries, "The Ring of the Rowel" is out and it focuses on the many coaches the team has had throughout its history.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: KOBY THIEL
Koby showed off just how big a fan he is of listening to Locked On Spurs. Locked On Spurs came in third on his most-listened top podcasts on Spotify.
