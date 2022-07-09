Spurs news: Becky Hammon is WNBA Finals bound, Cacok leaves Spurs, Wembanyama highlights, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
BECKY AND THE ACES ARE GOING TO THE WNBA FINALS
Congratulations to ex-Spurs assistant coach, Becky Hammon, and the Aces as they are set to make their way to the WNBA Finals.
Hammon leads the Aces to the finals in her first coaching season and for her it is all about "T.R.U.S.T."
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway courtesy of Bexar County Social Apparel.
Here is what you could win! Just listen to Locked On Spurs and find out how to enter!
GOOD LUCK DEVONTAE
According to a report, Devontae Cacok is leaving the Spurs to join the Blazers on an Exhibit-10 deal.
Cacok played 15 games last season with the Spurs, averaging 3.1 points per game in 8.1 minutes per contest.
SPURS GIVE REMEMBERS UVALDE
Spurs Give recently showed their continuing support to the Uvalde, TX community as the city recovers from the tragic school shooting.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
WEMBY! WEMBY! WEMBY!
Should the Spurs win the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they could select the big prize: France's Victor Wembanyama.
And his recent highlights have Spurs fans drooling.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MARTY REAL
Marty is a big Spurs fan and a talented artist. Check out his recent work honoring Ginobili's Hall of Fame induction.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.