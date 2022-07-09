Spurs news: Becky Hammon is WNBA Finals bound, Cacok leaves Spurs, Wembanyama highlights, and more

Hammon and the Aces punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals. Here's the latest Spurs news and notes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

BECKY AND THE ACES ARE GOING TO THE WNBA FINALS

Congratulations to ex-Spurs assistant coach, Becky Hammon, and the Aces as they are set to make their way to the WNBA Finals.

Hammon leads the Aces to the finals in her first coaching season and for her it is all about "T.R.U.S.T."

GOOD LUCK DEVONTAE

According to a report, Devontae Cacok is leaving the Spurs to join the Blazers on an Exhibit-10 deal.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing forward Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cacok has played 36 games over the past three seasons for the Spurs and Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 5, 2022

Cacok played 15 games last season with the Spurs, averaging 3.1 points per game in 8.1 minutes per contest.

SPURS GIVE REMEMBERS UVALDE

Spurs Give recently showed their continuing support to the Uvalde, TX community as the city recovers from the tragic school shooting.

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

WEMBY! WEMBY! WEMBY!

Should the Spurs win the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they could select the big prize: France's Victor Wembanyama.

And his recent highlights have Spurs fans drooling.

NBA Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama @vicw_32 bag looking deep in preseason action in France 👀 he’s about to have a big season (🎥 thomas_lb._13/IG) pic.twitter.com/tMTC6mtAvL — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) September 4, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MARTY REAL

Marty is a big Spurs fan and a talented artist. Check out his recent work honoring Ginobili's Hall of Fame induction.