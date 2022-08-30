Spurs news: Austin Spurs tryouts, Buford supports Hammon, Josh Primo Hulks out, and more

Let's catch you up on Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

The Austin Spurs will hold open tryouts soon and here's how you can try your hand at making it to the NBA.

The team will hold open tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Round Rock Sports Center (2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681). Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the tryouts will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Got what it takes? Austin Spurs will hold open tryouts on Sept. 10 at Round Rock Sports Center (2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681). Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., tryouts from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tryouts limited to the first 180 people who register. #nba #gospursgo #porvida — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 29, 2022

According to the team, tryouts are limited to the first 180 people who register and submit their payment. Pre-payment is $175 online with a credit or debit card, and day-of payment is $200 with cash only. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required.

Good luck!

BUFORD SUPPORTS HAMMON

Spurs' RC Buford was recently spotted attending a Las Vegas Aces game and showed his support for former team assistant coach, Becky Hammon, who serves as the Aces head coach.

This is so cool! ⁦@spurs⁩ CEO RC Buford here, front and center to support longtime Spurs assistant and now @wnba Coach of the Year ⁦@BeckyHammon⁩ for the ⁦@LVAces⁩ pic.twitter.com/XpZNfDUxna — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 28, 2022

PRIMO IS HULKING OUT

Don't look now but Spurs' Josh Primo will be looking like a Hulk heading into next season.

A photo surfaced recently of him and his girlfriend and it appears he definitely added quite a bit of muscle on his 19-year-old frame.

Look out NBA!

PSSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER GIVEAWAY THIS WEEK

Heads up! Locked On Spurs will be having another giveaway during this Friday's episode. Tune in to find out how to win.

Here's the latest episode on fan thoughts on the team trading for Lakers' Russell Westbrook.

The recent episode gave a clue as to what the prize will be!

ICYMI: FAN CREATES A SHRINE FOR TIM DUNCAN

A Tim Duncan fan showed his appreciation for team legend, Tim Duncan, in a big way.

He created a shrine to the Hall of Famer and it is awe-inspiring.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ANGEL GUTIERREZ

Angel is a big Spurs fan and recently showed it by sharing how much he misses Manu Ginobili playing on the court.

I miss seeing this man on the court 😔 #PorVida https://t.co/Z7ULgaAjYs — Angel | porvida.eth (@AngelGutie3) August 28, 2022