Spurs news: Austin Spurs sign 'The Manimal', Spurs taking part in a food drive, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
AUSTIN SPURS SIGN KENNETH FARIED
The Austin Spurs signed NBA veteran forward Kenneth Faried.
Known as "The Manimal" played with the Nuggets, Nets, and Rockets in the NBA and won a gold medal with Team USA.
TRE JONES CONGRATULATES THE CHAMPS
Spurs guard Jones congratulated the new 2022 USL champs: San Antonio FC!
MANU VISITS MEXICO
Spurs great Manu Ginobili recently visited Mexico City to spread the news about the NBA coming to the country as the Spurs will be hosting the heat this season for a regular-season game.
AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE
The Austin Spurs recently beat the Magic, 106-98.
SPURS TAKING PART IN A FOOD DRIVE
The Spurs are joining the San Antonio Food Bank and Texas State Representative Diego Bernal for a food drive on Nov. 19.
Here are all the details you need to take part in a good cause:
ICYMI: POPOVICH PRAISES THE ROOKIE SOCHAN
Gregg Popovich had nothing but great things to say about Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JERRY LOPEZ
Let's just say Spurs fan Jerry Lopez is a huge fan of Charles Bassey as are many fans who are excited about what the former St. Anthony High School basketball player can do for the Silver and Black.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.