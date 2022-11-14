Spurs news: Austin Spurs sign 'The Manimal', Spurs taking part in a food drive, and more

Let's catch you up on the latest Spurs news you might have missed.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

AUSTIN SPURS SIGN KENNETH FARIED

The Austin Spurs signed NBA veteran forward Kenneth Faried.

Known as "The Manimal" played with the Nuggets, Nets, and Rockets in the NBA and won a gold medal with Team USA.

The Austin Spurs have officially signed 8-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried. He will be available tonight for our game in Lakeland! pic.twitter.com/FgBM3rXZx3 — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 12, 2022

TRE JONES CONGRATULATES THE CHAMPS

Spurs guard Jones congratulated the new 2022 USL champs: San Antonio FC!

MANU VISITS MEXICO

Spurs great Manu Ginobili recently visited Mexico City to spread the news about the NBA coming to the country as the Spurs will be hosting the heat this season for a regular-season game.

Manu de visita en México antes del inicio de los Global Games 😍🏀#NBAenMéxico 🇲🇽 | @NBAMEX pic.twitter.com/rmfTbB4yoN — NBA Latam (@NBALatam) November 9, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE

The Austin Spurs recently beat the Magic, 106-98.

IT’S AN AUSTIN SPURS WIN!😎👏



Chaundee Brown Jr. 25 p, 5 r

Jalen Adaway 19 p, 3 r

Tommy Kuhse 15 p, 4 r, 3 a

Jordan Murphy 14 p, 6 r

Dominick Barlow 11 p, 4 r

Jordan Goldwire 11 p, 3 a#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/7525fwU3HA — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 13, 2022

SPURS TAKING PART IN A FOOD DRIVE

The Spurs are joining the San Antonio Food Bank and Texas State Representative Diego Bernal for a food drive on Nov. 19.

Here are all the details you need to take part in a good cause:

ICYMI: POPOVICH PRAISES THE ROOKIE SOCHAN

Gregg Popovich had nothing but great things to say about Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JERRY LOPEZ

Let's just say Spurs fan Jerry Lopez is a huge fan of Charles Bassey as are many fans who are excited about what the former St. Anthony High School basketball player can do for the Silver and Black.

Such a big fan of his I am glad he is getting minutes https://t.co/o7UltOYZFo — JL31 (@jerryjlopez26) November 12, 2022