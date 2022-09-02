Spurs news: Austin Spurs' new schedule, rookie Sochan shows his Star Wars fandom, and more

The Star Wars Lego-Force is strong with Jeremy Sochan! Here's the latest Spurs news and notes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but there's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

AUSTIN SPURS RELEASE NEW SCHEDULE

The San Antonio G-League affiliate Austin Spurs have released their 2022-23 season schedule.

Austin’s home opener on the first day of the regular season is against Texas on Nov. 4, plus they host Ignite on Feb. 8 and 10.

Their regular season home opener will be versus the Blue on Dec. 29.

SAN ANTONIO FC WANTS YOU TO PACK THE DOME

San Antonio FC is urging all fans to pack the Alamodome when the Spurs return to their former home to face the Warriors. Get your tickets now!

PACK THE DOME 🏟 https://t.co/oKkVQ4P52a — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) September 1, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will soon have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS ROOKIE SHOWS HIS STAR WARS GEEK SIDE

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is a Star Wars geek and proud of it!

He recently shared on social media that he was on the hunt for a Star Wars Lego set to build.

Needless to say, he is a man of culture!

Check out Sochan with the full power of the Force!

JOSH RICHARDSON VISITS HIS OLD HIGH SCHOOL

Spurs' Josh Richardson visited his old high school, Santa Fe in Edmond, OK, and met up with the volleyball club.

Our freshman team had the chance to hang out with SF alumni and San Antonio Spurs player @jrich_0 #gosfwolves pic.twitter.com/80kA8V7KYH — Wolves Volleyball (@SFWolvesVB) August 29, 2022

MORE ABOUT THAT AWESOME SPURS MURAL IN ITALY

We recently highlighted the incredible mural that features Spurs' Manu Ginobili and Marco Belinelli in Italy.

Now you can get a closer look at the work that went into making it.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JOSHUA COOK

Josh is a big-time Spurs fan and an avid card collector. He makes visits with the Locked On Spurs podcast to talk all things card collecting and is always welcoming fans to attend his favorite card show in San Antonio.

He also is hoping one day the Spurs' Coyote will drop by!