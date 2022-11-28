Spurs news: Austin Spurs' new fiesta jerseys, Richardson's 'puro' San Antonio jacket, World Cup predictions, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
AUSTIN SPURS REVEAL NEW FIESTA JERSEYS
The Austin Spurs have recently revealed their new fiesta edition jerseys and they look incredible.
The team also announced the new gear and jerseys will be available for sale at a later date.
JOSH RICHARDSON'S 'PURO' SAN ANTONIO JACKET IS FIRE
Josh Richardson did not play versus the Lakers Saturday night but his puro San Antonio satin jacket stole the show.
Richardson's jacket reflected the city's title as the Tejano music capital of the world.
Needless to say, it is fire!
LONNIE WALKER IV SHARES HIS APPRECIATION FOR POPOVICH
Ex-Spur Lonnie Walker IV took time to share his appreciation for his former head coach, Gregg Popovich.
A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT
The Spurs recently released a new episode of "The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries."
This installment centers around franchise great, James Silas.
SPURS GIVE THEIR WORLD CUP PREDICTIONS
Gorgui Dieng and Jeremy Sochan give their 2022 World Cup picks and predictions.
SPURS COOKIES
San Antonio's "Baked by Rizza" shared photos of their new Spurs-themed cookies.
AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE
The Austin Spurs recently lost to the Squadron, 104-100. The team is 4-5 on the season.
MCDERMOTT HITS A MILESTONE
Congrats to Doug McDermott as he recently reached the 5,000-point club in the NBA.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MIDWEST MAN MYTH
On Twitter, he is known as "MidWestManMyth" and this Spurs fan is sharing his thoughts on the Kawhi Leonard trade after all these years.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.