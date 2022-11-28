Spurs news: Austin Spurs' new fiesta jerseys, Richardson's 'puro' San Antonio jacket, World Cup predictions, and more

Let's catch you up on Silver and Black news you might have missed. 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

AUSTIN SPURS REVEAL NEW FIESTA JERSEYS

The Austin Spurs have recently revealed their new fiesta edition jerseys and they look incredible.

🚨THE ANNOUNCEMENT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR🚨



A first look at our new Fiesta Threads! 👀🧵



These Fiesta jerseys will make their debut at today’s game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUPcVnacOo — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 20, 2022

The team also announced the new gear and jerseys will be available for sale at a later date.

These jerseys will be available at our fan shop at a later date and we will auction off the player-worn jerseys towards the end of our season! — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 20, 2022

JOSH RICHARDSON'S 'PURO' SAN ANTONIO JACKET IS FIRE

Josh Richardson did not play versus the Lakers Saturday night but his puro San Antonio satin jacket stole the show.

Richardson's jacket reflected the city's title as the Tejano music capital of the world.

Needless to say, it is fire!

LONNIE WALKER IV SHARES HIS APPRECIATION FOR POPOVICH

Ex-Spur Lonnie Walker IV took time to share his appreciation for his former head coach, Gregg Popovich.

A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT

The Spurs recently released a new episode of "The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries."

This installment centers around franchise great, James Silas.

SPURS GIVE THEIR WORLD CUP PREDICTIONS

Gorgui Dieng and Jeremy Sochan give their 2022 World Cup picks and predictions.

Who ya got winning the World Cup? 🏆⚽️



The guys make their predictions... 😂 pic.twitter.com/8BdEvfmmVY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 26, 2022

SPURS COOKIES

San Antonio's "Baked by Rizza" shared photos of their new Spurs-themed cookies.

More Spurs cookies!!



I did make some extras!



Selling in boxes of 4 (1 of each design) for $30!

Pickup 11/15 near ft sam cemetery! pic.twitter.com/m2HjVHueLr — Marissa S (@bakedbyrizza) November 14, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE

The Austin Spurs recently lost to the Squadron, 104-100. The team is 4-5 on the season.

MCDERMOTT HITS A MILESTONE

Congrats to Doug McDermott as he recently reached the 5,000-point club in the NBA.

Mr. 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Last night, Doug reached 5k career points! Congrats on your huge milestone 👏 pic.twitter.com/69k9XrEVNI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MIDWEST MAN MYTH

On Twitter, he is known as "MidWestManMyth" and this Spurs fan is sharing his thoughts on the Kawhi Leonard trade after all these years.

Sometimes I’m happy the Spurs traded Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors. That fact that he dipped from Toronto and got paid all that money by the Clippers is absurd. All this load management isn’t going to help him long term. — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) November 27, 2022