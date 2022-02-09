Spurs news: A Spurs reunion, Manu's HOF countdown, Sochan gets the anime treatment, and more

What is the latest in Spurs news and notes? Let's find out.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black and Happy Labor Day Spurs fans!

THE COUNTDOWN TO MANU'S HOF ENSHRINMENT IS ON

In less than a week, Spurs great Manu Ginobili will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

And the countdown is on!

We’re ONE WEEK away from the #ManuHOF Enshrinement Ceremony 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lo97yhoJFR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 3, 2022

REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD

Spurs' Gregg Popovich and ex-Spur Marco Belinelli reunited at Eurobasket 2022 and it seems like it was a nice moment.

Recently, a mural of Belinelli and Ginobili went up in Italy and it is awesome.

In addition, Popovich recently caught up with former team assistant coach, Ettore Messina.

SPURS GIVE BACK TO SAN ANTONIO

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, Alize Johnson, Blake Wesley, Joe Wieskamp, Tre Jones, Malakai Branham, and Ginobili recently volunteered with the San Antonio Food Bank.

Nice job fellas!

Thank you, @Spurs, for #GivingTime !



A few San Antonio Spurs team members volunteered with the SA Food Bank assembling produce bags for distribution to individuals and families in need. Thank you for your continued support in the fight against hunger. #GoSpursGo 🖤🏀 pic.twitter.com/26KFdrirzh — San Antonio Food Bank (@safoodbank) September 2, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS ROOKIE GETS THE ANIME TREATMENT

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is a Star Wars geek and he is likely to enjoy this anime mashup.

A Sochan fan created an anime mashup with Sochan and Naruto character "Jugo."

And if you missed it, he recently shared on social media that he was on the hunt for a Star Wars Lego set to build.

THE NEW SPUR GOES BACK TO HIS OLD STOMPING GROUNDS

The newest member of the Spurs, Tommy Kuhse, stopped by his old university to get in some hoops and talk to the players.

Good on you, Tommy!

Really Appreciate Mountain View @MV_Toros Alum and Current San Antonio @spurs NBA Player Tommy Kuhse @TKuhse2 for stopping by our Mountain View Open Gym last night to work with our Toro Players‼️ pic.twitter.com/IJPi44Tzp6 — Mountain View Boys Basketball (@mvt_boysbball) August 30, 2022

Check out all you need to know about the new Spur in the link below.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: RICARDO VASQUEZ

Congrats to Ricardo as he won a recent Locked On Spurs fan prize giveaway courtesy of Bexar County Social Apparel.

Now he will be looking sharp at upcoming Spurs games and be on the lookout for another fan giveaway from Locked On Spurs this week.