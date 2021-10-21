WATCH: Spurs break the fourth wall in new H-E-B commercial

"Brainstorm Session" will be the first of nine new H-E-B commercials featuring the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — After a long hiatus, the popular Spurs/H-E-B commercials are back, and featuring a new cast.

Derrick White, Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson are carrying on the tradition and their acting debuts are hilarious.

“Each year, H-E-B looks forward to teaming up with the Spurs on these entertaining commercials, which have become favorites for our loyal customers and Spurs fans,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B's vice president of marketing and advertising. “For more than 15 years, these iconic, award-winning spots have provided a fun start to the season, and this year, we're excited to welcome some fresh, new faces to the set.”

The first commercial is titled "Brainstorm Session" and features the players with puppies, Poeltl's attempt at some space-age tech and more.

The collaboration between the Spurs and H-E-B has given fans plenty of memorable moments.

That includes Tony Parker entering retirement, the Big 3 showing off their biceps, and Manu Ginobili road tripping with Bruce Bowen, Duncan and the Coyote.

And if that isn't enough, for a limited time fans can find H-E-B Creamy Creations Spurs Sherbet in freezers at select stores starting Nov. 1.

Expect a total of nine new H-E-B commercials to be rolled out during the 2021-'22 season with fans having a chance at winning courtside tickets and more.

Fans can enter the H-E-B Courtside Sweepstakes from now through Nov. 30 for a chance to win two courtside seats when the Spurs take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 14, 2022, one signed San Antonio Spurs jersey and more. There’s no purchase necessary to enter, and only Texas residents who are 21 and older are eligible. For official rules and to enter the sweepstakes visit heb.com/spurs.