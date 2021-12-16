Spurs unveil new Fiesta-themed license plates

Spurs fans in Texas have a new way to celebrate the Fiesta colors.

SAN ANTONIO — Now you can celebrate the Spurs Fiesta-colors while driving!

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled the latest addition to the popular 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Fiesta collection – a new custom license plate.

The reimagined license plate design gives drivers a new way to take the City Edition for a spin. Fiesta stripes, a tribal pattern and the Spurs primary logo pop on the plate’s black background, echoing the collection’s mix of vintage and contemporary vibes.

The Spurs have also released a new City Edition jersey and have games featuring the popular colors on the court.

Spurs fans who are ready to take their loyalty to the streets can personalize their own plate by visiting myplates.com/go/spurs.

Pricing starts at $50 per year or as low as $35 per year when purchased for a five-year term.

Will you be decorating your car with the new license plate, Spurs fans?