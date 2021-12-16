x
Spurs unveil new Fiesta-themed license plates

Spurs fans in Texas have a new way to celebrate the Fiesta colors.

SAN ANTONIO — Now you can celebrate the Spurs Fiesta-colors while driving!

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled the latest addition to the popular 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Fiesta collection – a new custom license plate. 

The reimagined license plate design gives drivers a new way to take the City Edition for a spin. Fiesta stripes, a tribal pattern and the Spurs primary logo pop on the plate’s black background, echoing the collection’s mix of vintage and contemporary vibes.

The Spurs have also released a new City Edition jersey and have games featuring the popular colors on the court.

RELATED: Fiesta! Spurs reveal 2021-22 City Edition uniforms

Spurs fans who are ready to take their loyalty to the streets can personalize their own plate by visiting myplates.com/go/spurs

Pricing starts at $50 per year or as low as $35 per year when purchased for a five-year term.

Will you be decorating your car with the new license plate, Spurs fans?

Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

