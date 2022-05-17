Spurs hope for a top-four pick in NBA Draft Lottery tonight

The Spurs have a decent chance at landing a franchise-altering pick on Tuesday night in Chicago. Here's what you need to know.

CHICAGO — The San Antonio Spurs have a decent chance at securing a franchise-altering pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.

If the ping pong balls bounce their way on Tuesday night in Chicago, San Antonio could sneak into the top four of an extremely talented 2022 class where four prospects have clearly risen to the top of draft boards.

Here's everything Spurs fans need to know about what could be a very big night for the team.

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

Some leagues like the NFL award the best pick in the draft to the team with the worst record in the league, but the NBA does it differently to discourage teams from racing to the bottom. Tanking still happens, but the odds of getting a top pick get flattened out quite a bit.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a prime example of a team who has leaned into having a bad roster, where accumulating losses gives them a better chance at a high pick to improve that roster eventually. They finished the season 24-58, and they only have a 12.5% chance at the top pick because three teams were worse.

The Rockets (20-62), Magic (22-60), and Pistons (23-59) will all have a 14% chance at the top pick.

This system gives any team that missed the playoffs a chance at cracking the top four, and the Spurs once again have their best chance of doing that since they drafted Tim Duncan.

What are the Spurs' odds of getting into the top four?

San Antonio has a 20.2% chance of cracking the top four, and perhaps this number between 20 and 21 will be lucky for San Antonio.

The individual picks are broken down like this:

1st: 4.5%

2nd: 4.8%

3rd: 5.2%

4th: 5.7%

A one in five chance certainly isn't a guarantee, but it's not exactly a long shot either. It's like finding the one dentist out of five who happens to recommend the other toothpaste.

What's the most likely outcome?

The Spurs have a 50.7% chance at landing the ninth pick in the draft. It would be a bit disappointing given the possibilities of the evening, but that would still be the team's best pick since Tim Duncan.

After missing the playoffs a few years in a row, the Spurs selected Devin Vassell with the eleventh pick in 2020 and Josh Primo with the twelfth pick in 2021.

Can the Spurs move backward in the order?

Yes, part of the deal with the possibility of moving up is that you can also move down. Only fair right?

The Spurs have a 29% chance of moving back from ninth, broken down like this:

10th: 25.9%

11th: 3.0%

12th: 0.1%

13th: almost impossible

What are the Spurs doing for good luck?

Representing the Spurs tonight will be the team's first ever first-overall pick, David Robinson.

San Antonio won the 1987 Draft Lottery, and selected The Admiral out of Navy even though they'd have to wait as he served in the Navy for two years.

Who are some of the top players in the 2022 draft class?

A top-four pick in this draft is especially important considering most mock drafts have settled on a clear picture of who those four players will be. Three of them fit a clear positional need for the Spurs. The order will be up for much debate in the coming weeks ahead of draft day on June 23 in Brooklyn.

Paolo Banchero is a big wing out of Duke with a diverse and crisp scoring skillset and already looks like he will be a problem for NBA defenses. At 6'10" and 250 pounds, he looks physically built for the next level as well. There's a little Seattle connection with Dejounte Murray as well.

Auburn's Jabari Smith is another 6'10" forward who can score in a variety of ways. The son of NBA player Jabari Smith Sr., he hit 42% of his threes, has the ability to make tough mid-range shots, can finish at the rim and defend multiple positions on the perimeter. He has the physical tools to continue improving in the paint on both ends, and would fit neatly with these Spurs at the four.

Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga may be the most polarizing draft prospect in recent memory. He's a rare breed of two-way player at seven feet tall who genuinely does a bit of everything on all 94 feet of court. He hit 42% from deep, can put the ball on the deck and finish with either hand at an absurd efficiency, and cover a lot of ground on defense as well, averaging 3.6 blocks per game. He's a certified beanpole at just 195 pounds, and his doubters question his ability to deal with physicality against the grown men of the NBA. Weight room is a must, but his ability is special.

Jaden Ivey of Purdue is the lone guard of the group, an explosive slasher who can stretch the floor a bit and get downhill both in transition and in halfcourt sets. His fit in San Antonio might be a bit redundant, but if he's the best player available putting him on this run and gun Spurs team might be a prudent move.

More on all of these guys and other top prospects in the next few weeks, I promise.

When will we know what pick the Spurs have?